MMA champ "Max Holloway" annihilates Call of Duty Warzone for failed anti-cheat on Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan recently hosted MMA champion Max Holloway on his podcast, who spoke about Call of Duty Warzone.

Max Holloway is an avid gamer. He used to stream on Twitch but has now shifted his attention towards Facebook Gaming. He had some choice words for Call of Duty Warzone on the podcast.

Max Holloway talks about Call of Duty's failed anti-cheat software

During his conversation with Joe Rogan, Max Holloway revealed that he plays with people like Thomas "Tommey" Trewen, Nick "NickMercs" Kolcheff, and Timothy "TimTheTatman" Johnny Betar.

When talking about TimTheTatman, he accidentally referred to him as TimTheFatman.

When talking about these individuals on the podcast, he drew reactions from them on Twitter.

TimTheTatman had a very funny reaction to the accidental roast as well.

Holloway then addressed the anti-cheat system in Call of Duty Warzone. He claimed that the game is plagued with a lot of hackers who use aimbots and wallhacks to make the game easier for them.

Activision and the problem of cheaters in Call of Duty Warzone

This is more negative press for Activision. Joe Rogan's podcast is one of the most popular in the world, and Holloway's comments will damage the game's reputation.

Holloway went on to talk about the cheating issues in the game. A company like Activision can't afford to have such negative advertising. It will now be forced to work on an anti-cheat mechanism to provide players with a good gaming experience.

Call of Duty Warzone has had a lot of buzz recently with respect to its battle royale mode, and it does require a lot of tweaking. Warzone should get better with time, but Activision could have prevented this by implementing a good anti-cheat software a little earlier.

Holloway isn't the first person to be infuriated by the hackers in Call of Duty Warzone and he won't be the last till something is done.