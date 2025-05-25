5 mods to try for Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2025

Even though Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005) is nearly two decades old, it’s still going strong thanks to an active modding community. Whether you’re craving visual upgrades, new maps, or expanded multiplayer, 2025 is a great time to dive back in. These mods breathe new life into the classic game while keeping the core experience fun and familiar.

Here are five of the most exciting and community-loved mods for Battlefront 2 you should try in 2025.

Note: The mods listed below should be downloaded only at your discretion.

Mods to try for Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2025

1) Battlefront 2 Remaster

This is the ultimate visual overhaul for the original Battlefront II. Battlefront 2 Remaster gives the game a full HD upgrade, including sharp textures, detailed models, and improved lighting across maps, units, weapons, and vehicles. It also includes the Improved Sides Mod, which replaces default character models with highly detailed, movie-accurate ones.

Battlefront 2 Remaster brings HD visuals, improved models, and movie-accurate skins to classic maps (Image via Lucasfilm, LucasArts, Disney | YouTube/@GravityKills997 the II)

The mod keeps online compatibility intact, so you can still play with others who have the same setup. Recent updates include stunning visuals of classic maps like Hoth and Felucia, and upcoming patches will even bring in maps from the original Battlefront I. There’s also a built-in Skin Changer tool for switching between various trooper and hero appearances in-game.

2) KYBER Custom Servers

If you’re missing active multiplayer in Battlefront 2 (2017), the KYBER mod is a must-have. It replaces the outdated EA App backend with a custom server system, allowing players to host and join multiplayer matches that fully support mods. That means you can enjoy completely new content like maps, characters, and modes while playing online with others.

KYBER lets you play modded multiplayer matches with custom servers and voice chat (Image via Lucasfilm, LucasArts, Disney | YouTube/@Dankest Inferno)

The system also adds cool features like proximity voice chat, better stat tracking, and smoother lobby matchmaking. If you want the freedom to play modded content with friends or strangers, KYBER’s your best bet.

3) Star Wars Battlefront 3 Legacy

This mod ventures into the magic of Battlefront III, the cancelled sequel that was never officially released. Using recovered assets and design concepts from the scrapped project, Battlefront 3 Legacy brings entirely new factions, space-to-ground transitions, revamped UI, and maps that have never been seen before.

This mod revives the cancelled Battlefront 3 with new factions, maps, and mechanics (Image via Lucasfilm, LucasArts, Disney | YouTube/@Gladiat0r)

You can play as characters and armies not seen in the base game, such as ARC Troopers, Dark Troopers, or even characters from the expanded universe. This is one of the most ambitious mods ever made for Battlefront II, and even though it’s still in active development, what’s already here is impressive.

4) Battlefront Plus

If you're playing the 2017 version of Battlefront II on PC, Battlefront Plus is the essential mod to try. It adds tons of new content without breaking the base game’s balance or feel. You get extra heroes, new trooper abilities, improved AI behavior, and more cosmetic options across all classes and factions.

Battlefront Plus expands the 2017 game with new heroes, troopers, and balanced abilities (Image via Electronic Arts | YouTube/@ deadmeepers)

The best part is that it’s frequently updated, with compatibility patches for popular mods and support for both single-player and KYBER multiplayer use. Think of Battlefront Plus as a community expansion pack, as it doesn’t change what made the 2017 version good and just adds more variety and polish.

5) End of The Republic Era

If you’re looking for a lore-rich, immersive experience, End of the Republic Era is a hidden gem. This custom era mod is set during the early days of the Galactic Empire, focusing on battles between late-stage Clone Troopers and the rise of the Imperial stormtroopers.

Witness the Empire's rise in the End of the Republic Era mod (Image via Lucasfilm, LucasArts, Disney | YouTube/@Neo-Wise)

It’s compatible with both space and ground maps, and features unique unit rosters and weapon loadouts to reflect the transition period in Star Wars history. Unlike massive mods, this one is lightweight and ideal for solo players, especially if you enjoy the Galactic Conquest mode.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 remains a classic, and in 2025, it’s still evolving. Whether you're into full-blown remasters, custom servers, or deep lore mods, there's something for every kind of fan.

