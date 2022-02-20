“Mommy”: Valkyrae, Bella Poarch and more react to Pokimane’s new curly hair look

Pokimane had more or less always maintained a standard straight/wavy hairdo on all her streams, until November of last year when she did a stream with her natural curly hair.

While the stream was well-received, the streamer did not give the community any more glimpses of "Curlymane" as members of the chat declared her on that stream, until today that is.

RAE @Valkyrae @pokimanelol the feminine urge to scream mommy at the top of my lungs rn @pokimanelol the feminine urge to scream mommy at the top of my lungs rn

Why Pokimane's curly hair was a secret for almost a decade?

A tweet with just her natural hair evoked so many reactions from all corners of the streaming community, today she has upped the ante by styling her plush curls to perfection with some confident poses.

However, there is no reasonable indication that this look will be a feature in any future streams or public appearances. Some fans have asserted that posting these pictures so close to the Streamer Awards could be a hint to Pokimane donning this look at the prestigious event.

Pokimane's streaming journey began all the way back in 2013, with her love for League of Legends. Despite her stream blowing up during the Fortnite boom, and the many, many controversies in this nearly decade of streaming, her hairdo has always been a constant.

That constant was first broken on November 10, 2021, when she tweeted out the first picture of herself with her natural hair, post which she did a full stream with the same look.

She discussed her insecurties about the same during the stream, which prompted her to always maintain a straight hairdo whenever she was on camera. This insecurity was shared by many curly-haired members of the chat who were delighted to see the popular streamer talking about the issue.

pokimane @pokimanelol !! my natural hair has always been an insecurity of mine so i really appreciate all the love 🥲!! my natural hair has always been an insecurity of mine so i really appreciate all the love 🥲❤️!!

Streamers react to Pokimane's new curly hair look

One of the most popular streamers in the world, posting a new look will surely dazzle fellow streamers and cause a frenzy in the comments section, with everything from chants of "Mommy" to a resurgence of "Curlimane" comments.

Bella Poarch @bellapoarch @pokimanelol Are u a parking ticket? Cause you’ve got fine written all over you✍️ @pokimanelol Are u a parking ticket? Cause you’ve got fine written all over you✍️😍

Fans joined streamers in encouraging the streamer to not be insecure about her curls.

Lunarie @eiranul @pokimanelol YOU LOOK AMAZING POKI!!! Curly hair suits you a lot @pokimanelol YOU LOOK AMAZING POKI!!! Curly hair suits you a lot 💜💜

Crane @thecranetv @pokimanelol oh my goodness poki, it looks so good @pokimanelol oh my goodness poki, it looks so good ☺

Ever since Pokimane debuted her curly hair look back in November, the community has been egging her on to do more streams with the same. The excitement surrounding this post stems largely from the community taking it as a hint that more streams might happen with the streamer's natural hair.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan