Monopoly Go: All Reindeer Gallop Tournament Rewards, Milestones, and how to get them

The Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop Tournament is now live. Players are now getting a chance to get their hands on some incredible Christmas-themed rewards. From obtaining Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens to 1,300 Diece Rolls, there are a lot of Milestone rewards to look forward to in this event.
Below is a list of all the milestone and tournament rewards that you will be able to acquire during the Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop event and how you will be able to get them.
All Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop Milestone rewards
Below are all the Milestone rewards, along with the event points required to unlock each tier:
Milestone 1 (30 Event Points)
- 5 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens
Milestone 2 (60 Event Points)
- 50 Dice Rolls
Milestone 3 (40 Event Points)
- 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
Milestone 4 (100 Event Points)
- 75 Dice Rolls
Milestone 5 (140 Event Points)
- 6 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens
Milestone 6 (175 Event Points)
- 5-Minute High Roller
Milestone 7 (140 Event Points)
- 8 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens
Milestone 8 (180 Event Points)
- 2-Star Orange Sticker Pack
Milestone 9 (190 Event Points)
- 10 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens
Milestone 10 (200 Event Points)
- 175 Dice Rolls
Milestone 11 (220 Event Points)
- 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
Milestone 12 (230 Event Points)
- 12 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens
Milestone 13 (240 Event Points)
- 175 Dice Rolls
Milestone 14 (300 Event Points)
- 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
Milestone 15 (375 Event Points)
- 15 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens
Milestone 16 (400 Event Points)
- 275 Dice Rolls
Milestone 17 (425 Event Points)
- Cash
Milestone 18 (500 Event Points)
- Cash
Milestone 19 (600 Event Points)
- 400 Dice Rolls
Milestone 20 (650 Event Points)
- 30 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens
Milestone 21 (550 Event Points)
- Cash
Milestone 22 (700 Event Points)
- 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
Milestone 23 (800 Event Points)
- Cash
Milestone 24 (1,000 Event Points)
- 650 Dice Rolls
Milestone 25 (900 Event Points)
- 40 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens
Milestone 26 (1,300 Event Points)
- Cash
Milestone 27 (1,500 Event Points)
- Cash
Milestone 28 (1,600 Event Points)
- 15-minute Cash Grab
Milestone 29 (1,800 Event Points)
- Cash
Milestone 30 (2,000 Event Points)
- 1,300 Dice Rolls
All Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop Tournament Leaderboard rewards
Here is a list of all the rewards you will acquire when you reach a particular rank during the event:
1st Place
- 1,500 Free Dice Rolls
- 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- Cash
2nd Place
- 800 Free Dice Rolls
- 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- Cash
3rd Place
- 600 Free Dice Rolls
- 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- Cash
4th Place
- 500 Free Dice Rolls
- 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
- Cash
5th Place
- 400 Free Dice Rolls
- 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
- Cash
6th Place
- 350 Free Dice Rolls
- 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
- Cash
7th Place
- 300 Free Dice Rolls
- 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
- Cash
8th Place
- 250 Free Dice Rolls
- 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
- Cash
9th Place
- 200 Free Dice Rolls
- 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
- Cash
10th Place
- 200 Free Dice Rolls
- 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
- Cash
11th-15th Place
- 50 Free Dice Rolls
- Cash
16th-50th Place
- Cash
How to earn points to unlock rewards during the Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop event
Here are the point distributions for both Shutdown and Bank Heist in Monopoly Go:
Shutdown
- Blocked: +2 Points
- Success: +4 Points
Bank Heist
- Small: +4 Points
- Large: +6 Points
- Bankrupt: +8 Points
Make sure to use Multipliers in order to get more points quickly.