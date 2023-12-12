Monopoly Go: All Reindeer Gallop Tournament Rewards, Milestones, and how to get them

The Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop Tournament is now live. Players are now getting a chance to get their hands on some incredible Christmas-themed rewards. From obtaining Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens to 1,300 Diece Rolls, there are a lot of Milestone rewards to look forward to in this event.

Below is a list of all the milestone and tournament rewards that you will be able to acquire during the Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop event and how you will be able to get them.

All Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop Milestone rewards

Below are all the Milestone rewards, along with the event points required to unlock each tier:

Milestone 1 (30 Event Points)

5 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens

Milestone 2 (60 Event Points)

50 Dice Rolls

Milestone 3 (40 Event Points)

1-Star Green Sticker Pack

Milestone 4 (100 Event Points)

75 Dice Rolls

Milestone 5 (140 Event Points)

6 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens

Milestone 6 (175 Event Points)

5-Minute High Roller

Milestone 7 (140 Event Points)

8 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens

Milestone 8 (180 Event Points)

2-Star Orange Sticker Pack

Milestone 9 (190 Event Points)

10 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens

Milestone 10 (200 Event Points)

175 Dice Rolls

Milestone 11 (220 Event Points)

3-Star Pink Sticker Pack

Milestone 12 (230 Event Points)

12 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens

Milestone 13 (240 Event Points)

175 Dice Rolls

Milestone 14 (300 Event Points)

4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

Milestone 15 (375 Event Points)

15 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens

Milestone 16 (400 Event Points)

275 Dice Rolls

Milestone 17 (425 Event Points)

Cash

Milestone 18 (500 Event Points)

Cash

Milestone 19 (600 Event Points)

400 Dice Rolls

Milestone 20 (650 Event Points)

30 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens

Milestone 21 (550 Event Points)

Cash

Milestone 22 (700 Event Points)

4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

Milestone 23 (800 Event Points)

Cash

Milestone 24 (1,000 Event Points)

650 Dice Rolls

Milestone 25 (900 Event Points)

40 Moonlight Treasure Pickaxe Tokens

Milestone 26 (1,300 Event Points)

Cash

Milestone 27 (1,500 Event Points)

Cash

Milestone 28 (1,600 Event Points)

15-minute Cash Grab

Milestone 29 (1,800 Event Points)

Cash

Milestone 30 (2,000 Event Points)

1,300 Dice Rolls

All Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop Tournament Leaderboard rewards

Here is a list of all the rewards you will acquire when you reach a particular rank during the event:

1st Place

1,500 Free Dice Rolls

4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

Cash

2nd Place

800 Free Dice Rolls

4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

Cash

3rd Place

600 Free Dice Rolls

4-Star Blue Sticker Pack

Cash

4th Place

500 Free Dice Rolls

3-Star Pink Sticker Pack

Cash

5th Place

400 Free Dice Rolls

3-Star Pink Sticker Pack

Cash

6th Place

350 Free Dice Rolls

2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

Cash

7th Place

300 Free Dice Rolls

2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

Cash

8th Place

250 Free Dice Rolls

2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

Cash

9th Place

200 Free Dice Rolls

2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

Cash

10th Place

200 Free Dice Rolls

2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack

Cash

11th-15th Place

50 Free Dice Rolls

Cash

16th-50th Place

Cash

How to earn points to unlock rewards during the Monopoly Go Reindeer Gallop event

Here are the point distributions for both Shutdown and Bank Heist in Monopoly Go:

Shutdown

Blocked: +2 Points

Success: +4 Points

Bank Heist

Small: +4 Points

Large: +6 Points

Bankrupt: +8 Points

Make sure to use Multipliers in order to get more points quickly.