Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event: All rewards, schedule, and more

Scopely’s virtual board game is back with a new Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event that brings plenty of amazing rewards for the tycoons. The Christmas-themed event is the first for this holiday special season. Note that, unlike other seasons, Heartfelt Holidays will only last a month. Thus, you should try to grab as many stickers from these events as possible to complete the sticker collection event in time.

The new three-day event requires you to land on specific tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens (rice lights). Gather the requisite points to complete milestones and grab the rewards.

Complete list of new Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event rewards

Kicking off on December 2, 2023, the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays replaced Uncharted Adventures, the final event of the Epic Myths season. It features 42 milestones, each bringing incredible rewards.

Here's the complete list of milestones and rewards.

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 Cash Rewards 2 5 20 dice rolls 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 50 125 dice rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 15 Green Sticker pack 7 15 10 Mins Rent Frenzy 8 20 Cash Rewrads 9 100 225 dice rolls and Orange Sticker Pack 10 25 Cash Rewards 11 25 Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash Rewards 13 250 450 dice rolls and Cash Rewards 14 35 Cash Rewards 15 40 Orange Sticker pack 16 45 Cash Rewards 17 400 700 dice rolls 18 50 10 Mins High Roller 19 75 Pink Sticker pack 20 60 Cash Rewards 21 700 1.2K dice rolls and Blue Sticker Pack 22 60 Cash Rewards 23 65 Blue Sticker pack 24 70 15 Mins Cash Grab 25 80 100 dice rolls 26 500 Cash Rewards and 300 dice rolls 27 150 225 dice rolls 28 200 Cash Rewards 29 250 Blue Sticker pack 30 1.2K 1.7K dice rolls 31 300 5 Mins Cash Boost 32 400 Cash Rewards 33 500 Cash Rewards 34 1.8K 2.4K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack 35 550 Purple Sticker pack 36 600 Cash Rewards 37 700 700 dice rolls 38 1.3K Cash Rewards and 750 dice rolls 39 750 Purple Sticker pack 40 800 Purple Sticker pack 41 900 Cash Rewards 42 4.3K 7K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

The new season brings a lot of potential for the tycoons. Grab all the rewards to complete your boards faster. The sticker packs help you grab all the stickers to complete the album and grab some amazing rewards.

Besides, the new event offers plenty of cash rewards and dice rolls. Increase and manage your net worth to become one of the top guns. The aforementioned rewards list can help you complete the events faster.

How to win more from Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event

Follow these tips to win more from the latest event (Image via Scopely)

The Tax and Utility tiles on your board feature the event-exclusive tokens for Heartfelt Holidays. Landing on these tiles will give you three and two tiles, respectively. However, you can increase earnings by using roll multipliers.

Roll multipliers are an exciting way to increase your earnings from the game. However, learn their proper usage to get the most out of them.

You will probably need plenty of dice rolls to complete the new event. To that end, follow our article to capitalize on the dice roll giveaways.

The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event will only be live until December 4, 2023. Therefore, you must act fast to complete all the milestones.