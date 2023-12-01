Esports & Gaming
Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event: All rewards, schedule, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Dec 01, 2023 21:17 GMT
Check out all the events for Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays (Image via Scopely)

Scopely’s virtual board game is back with a new Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event that brings plenty of amazing rewards for the tycoons. The Christmas-themed event is the first for this holiday special season. Note that, unlike other seasons, Heartfelt Holidays will only last a month. Thus, you should try to grab as many stickers from these events as possible to complete the sticker collection event in time.

The new three-day event requires you to land on specific tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens (rice lights). Gather the requisite points to complete milestones and grab the rewards.

Complete list of new Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event rewards

Kicking off on December 2, 2023, the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays replaced Uncharted Adventures, the final event of the Epic Myths season. It features 42 milestones, each bringing incredible rewards.

Here's the complete list of milestones and rewards.

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

Cash Rewards

2

5

20 dice rolls

3

10

Green Sticker Pack

4

50

125 dice rolls

5

15

Cash Rewards

6

15

Green Sticker pack

7

15

10 Mins Rent Frenzy

8

20

Cash Rewrads

9

100

225 dice rolls and Orange Sticker Pack

10

25

Cash Rewards

11

25

Green Sticker Pack

12

30

Cash Rewards

13

250

450 dice rolls and Cash Rewards

14

35

Cash Rewards

15

40

Orange Sticker pack

16

45

Cash Rewards

17

400

700 dice rolls

18

50

10 Mins High Roller

19

75

Pink Sticker pack

20

60

Cash Rewards

21

700

1.2K dice rolls and Blue Sticker Pack

22

60

Cash Rewards

23

65

Blue Sticker pack

24

70

15 Mins Cash Grab

25

80

100 dice rolls

26

500

Cash Rewards and 300 dice rolls

27

150

225 dice rolls

28

200

Cash Rewards

29

250

Blue Sticker pack

30

1.2K

1.7K dice rolls

31

300

5 Mins Cash Boost

32

400

Cash Rewards

33

500

Cash Rewards

34

1.8K

2.4K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

35

550

Purple Sticker pack

36

600

Cash Rewards

37

700

700 dice rolls

38

1.3K

Cash Rewards and 750 dice rolls

39

750

Purple Sticker pack

40

800

Purple Sticker pack

41

900

Cash Rewards

42

4.3K

7K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

The new season brings a lot of potential for the tycoons. Grab all the rewards to complete your boards faster. The sticker packs help you grab all the stickers to complete the album and grab some amazing rewards.

Besides, the new event offers plenty of cash rewards and dice rolls. Increase and manage your net worth to become one of the top guns. The aforementioned rewards list can help you complete the events faster.

How to win more from Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event

Follow these tips to win more from the latest event (Image via Scopely)
The Tax and Utility tiles on your board feature the event-exclusive tokens for Heartfelt Holidays. Landing on these tiles will give you three and two tiles, respectively. However, you can increase earnings by using roll multipliers.

Roll multipliers are an exciting way to increase your earnings from the game. However, learn their proper usage to get the most out of them.

You will probably need plenty of dice rolls to complete the new event. To that end, follow our article to capitalize on the dice roll giveaways.

The Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event will only be live until December 4, 2023. Therefore, you must act fast to complete all the milestones.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
