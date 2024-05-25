Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom: How to score points, all rewards, and more

Scopely has introduced Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom, a two-day tournament for the virtual board game. While daily tournaments are popular, players eagerly wait for the two-day variants. Like many events for the title, Bullseye Boom offers plenty of exclusive rewards and has created a lot of hype among millions of users worldwide.

The Bullseye Boom event went live at 12 pm PT on May 24, 2024, and will be available until 12 PT on May 26, 2024.

What are the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get tokens (Bombs) in the tournament?

The Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom comprises 100 players assigned to groups. All the players will be awarded according to how they rank in a particular group’s final leaderboard.

Bullseye Boom rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes that are available in the new tournament:

1st Place: 1300 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash

2nd Place: 700 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash

3rd Place: 500 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash

4th Place: 400 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash

5th Place: 350 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash

6th Place: 300 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash

7th Place: 250 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash

8th Place: 200 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash

9th Place: 150 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash

10th Place: 150 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

11th-12th Place: 100 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

13th-15th Place: 50 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

16th Place: 50 free rolls and Cash

17th-100th Place: Cash

Bullseye Boom scoring system (Image via Scopely)

To move ahead in Bullseye Boom, players must unlock it by either landing on the Railroad tiles or getting there via the extra progress option (realized after landing on the Question Mark tile). This helps them get Bombs (tournament tokens).

However, once they land on those Railroad tiles, players must complete either a Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go (whichever is offered).

Here's a look at how Bombs Wheels can be earned in the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Bombs

Shutdown Success - Four Bombs

Bank Heist

Small Heist - 8 Bombs

Large Heist - 12 Bombs

Bankrupt - 16 Bombs

Mega Heist - 24 Bombs

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom tournament?

Although a two-day event, Monopoly Go's Bullseye Boom follows the norms of other daily tournaments. Participants can grab multiple Milestone rewards that will help them rank up and move to higher boards in the title.

Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Bullseye Boom tournament:

Milestone Points Required Bullseye Boom Rewards 1 75 Sticker Pack 2 50 4x Pickaxe tokens 3 100 Cash 4 175 100x Dice Rolls 5 225 5x Pickaxe tokens 6 300 High Roller 5 Minutes 7 275 10x Pickaxe tokens 8 350 200x Dice Rolls 9 400 12x Pickaxe tokens 10 420 Sticker Pack 11 400 15x Pickaxe tokens 12 700 Mega Heist 20 Minutes 13 800 Sticker Pack 14 750 18x Pickaxe tokens 15 850 420x Dice Rolls 16 900 Cash 17 1,000 Sticker Pack 18 1,200 20x Pickaxe tokens 19 1,300 650x Dice Rolls 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy 25 Minutes 21 1,800 25x Pickaxe tokens 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 1,000x Dice Rolls 24 2,600 30x Pickaxe tokens 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 Sticker Pack (4-Stars x4) 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab 20 Minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800x Dice Rolls

It should be noted that the milestone can be maximized by using spin multipliers. However, players must not spend plenty of dice as they are rare to obtain.

Meanwhile, all the Pickaxes obtained from the Bullseye Boom tournament can be used for unearthing rewards in the Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event.

