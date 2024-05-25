Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom: How to score points, all rewards, and more

Scopely has introduced Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom, a two-day tournament for the virtual board game. While daily tournaments are popular, players eagerly wait for the two-day variants. Like many events for the title, Bullseye Boom offers plenty of exclusive rewards and has created a lot of hype among millions of users worldwide.
The Bullseye Boom event went live at 12 pm PT on May 24, 2024, and will be available until 12 PT on May 26, 2024.
What are the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get tokens (Bombs) in the tournament?
The Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom comprises 100 players assigned to groups. All the players will be awarded according to how they rank in a particular group’s final leaderboard.
Here are the leaderboard prizes that are available in the new tournament:
- 1st Place: 1300 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash
- 2nd Place: 700 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash
- 3rd Place: 500 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash
- 4th Place: 400 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 5th Place: 350 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 6th Place: 300 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 7th Place: 250 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash
- 8th Place: 200 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash
- 9th Place: 150 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash
- 10th Place: 150 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 11th-12th Place: 100 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 13th-15th Place: 50 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 16th Place: 50 free rolls and Cash
- 17th-100th Place: Cash
To move ahead in Bullseye Boom, players must unlock it by either landing on the Railroad tiles or getting there via the extra progress option (realized after landing on the Question Mark tile). This helps them get Bombs (tournament tokens).
However, once they land on those Railroad tiles, players must complete either a Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go (whichever is offered).
Here's a look at how Bombs Wheels can be earned in the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Bombs
- Shutdown Success - Four Bombs
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - 8 Bombs
- Large Heist - 12 Bombs
- Bankrupt - 16 Bombs
- Mega Heist - 24 Bombs
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom tournament?
Although a two-day event, Monopoly Go's Bullseye Boom follows the norms of other daily tournaments. Participants can grab multiple Milestone rewards that will help them rank up and move to higher boards in the title.
Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Bullseye Boom tournament:
It should be noted that the milestone can be maximized by using spin multipliers. However, players must not spend plenty of dice as they are rare to obtain.
Meanwhile, all the Pickaxes obtained from the Bullseye Boom tournament can be used for unearthing rewards in the Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event.
