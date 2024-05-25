  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom: How to score points, all rewards, and more

Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom: How to score points, all rewards, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 25, 2024 03:39 GMT
Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom is the latest two-day tournament (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom is the latest two-day tournament in the game (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has introduced Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom, a two-day tournament for the virtual board game. While daily tournaments are popular, players eagerly wait for the two-day variants. Like many events for the title, Bullseye Boom offers plenty of exclusive rewards and has created a lot of hype among millions of users worldwide.

The Bullseye Boom event went live at 12 pm PT on May 24, 2024, and will be available until 12 PT on May 26, 2024.

What are the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom tournament leaderboard rewards, and how can you get tokens (Bombs) in the tournament?

The Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom comprises 100 players assigned to groups. All the players will be awarded according to how they rank in a particular group’s final leaderboard.

Bullseye Boom rewards (Image via Scopely)
Bullseye Boom rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes that are available in the new tournament:

  • 1st Place: 1300 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash
  • 2nd Place: 700 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash
  • 3rd Place: 500 free rolls, Purple sticker pack, and Cash
  • 4th Place: 400 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 5th Place: 350 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 6th Place: 300 free rolls, Blue sticker pack, and Cash
  • 7th Place: 250 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash
  • 8th Place: 200 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash
  • 9th Place: 150 free rolls, Red sticker pack, and Cash
  • 10th Place: 150 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 11th-12th Place: 100 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 13th-15th Place: 50 free rolls, Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
  • 16th Place: 50 free rolls and Cash
  • 17th-100th Place: Cash
Bullseye Boom scoring system (Image via Scopely)
Bullseye Boom scoring system (Image via Scopely)

To move ahead in Bullseye Boom, players must unlock it by either landing on the Railroad tiles or getting there via the extra progress option (realized after landing on the Question Mark tile). This helps them get Bombs (tournament tokens).

However, once they land on those Railroad tiles, players must complete either a Bank Heist or Shutdown in Monopoly Go (whichever is offered).

Here's a look at how Bombs Wheels can be earned in the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Bombs
  • Shutdown Success - Four Bombs

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - 8 Bombs
  • Large Heist - 12 Bombs
  • Bankrupt - 16 Bombs
  • Mega Heist - 24 Bombs

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Bullseye Boom tournament?

Although a two-day event, Monopoly Go's Bullseye Boom follows the norms of other daily tournaments. Participants can grab multiple Milestone rewards that will help them rank up and move to higher boards in the title.

Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Bullseye Boom tournament:

MilestonePoints RequiredBullseye Boom Rewards
175Sticker Pack
2504x Pickaxe tokens
3100Cash
4175100x Dice Rolls
52255x Pickaxe tokens
6300High Roller 5 Minutes
727510x Pickaxe tokens
8350200x Dice Rolls
940012x Pickaxe tokens
10420Sticker Pack
1140015x Pickaxe tokens
12700Mega Heist 20 Minutes
13800Sticker Pack
1475018x Pickaxe tokens
15850420x Dice Rolls
16900Cash
171,000Sticker Pack
181,20020x Pickaxe tokens
191,300650x Dice Rolls
201,500Rent Frenzy 25 Minutes
211,80025x Pickaxe tokens
222,000Cash
232,3001,000x Dice Rolls
242,60030x Pickaxe tokens
253,000Cash
263,500Sticker Pack (4-Stars x4)
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab 20 Minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800x Dice Rolls

It should be noted that the milestone can be maximized by using spin multipliers. However, players must not spend plenty of dice as they are rare to obtain.

Meanwhile, all the Pickaxes obtained from the Bullseye Boom tournament can be used for unearthing rewards in the Monopoly Go Sunken Treasures event.

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी