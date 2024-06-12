Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 12) are perfect for tycoons to earn some free in-game dice rolls. Such an event schedule becomes more important for the highly social title community, especially when the Martian Treasure Dig Event concluded recently and players are in dire need of dice rolls.

Without any further delay, this article will tell you about all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 12, 2024, so that you can start playing and earning more from your favorite Scopely game.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 12, 2024

Free Parking Dice is a perfect event to earn more free dice rolls (Image via Scopely)

Scopely brings some flash events daily for the community, which can help players boost their progress a little bit every day. These events run alongside the Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments, making it even more crucial for the tycoons. The rewards from these flash events help them progress faster.

Here is everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today:

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 11:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 PM and will last until 5:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 PM and will last until 5:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 PM and will last until 11:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

While these are all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, a special event called the Tycoon Racer will also be returning today. The next segment holds more information about it.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournament schedule

Making Music season will be ending soon (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Racer event returns, probably for the last time before the Making Music Season ends in the game.

Here are all the daily solo events, special events, and tournaments scheduled for today:

Making Music : Making Music went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs). The sticker collection event will run all season.

: Making Music went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs). The sticker collection event will run all season. Fast and Furious : In the Fast and Furious solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to obtain tokens and earn points. You can complete milestones and acquire more rewards using these points. This event began on June 12, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 14, 2024.

: In the Fast and Furious solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to obtain tokens and earn points. You can complete milestones and acquire more rewards using these points. This event began on June 12, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 14, 2024. Grease and Glory : Grease and Glory is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist. Upon doing so, you will obtain points and reach certain milestones. The event started on June 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 13, 2024.

: Grease and Glory is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist. Upon doing so, you will obtain points and reach certain milestones. The event started on June 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 13, 2024. Tycoon Racer: The new special event called Tycoon Racer will begin at 11:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) and last until July 16, 2024 (or July 15, 2024, depending on your time zone) at 4:00 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 11, 2024

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for the previous day were:

Builder Bash (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Sticker Boom (30 minutes)

These are all the Monopoly Go events from the past day, and today. Check our other Monopoly Go-related guides to learn more about Scopely's highly social title.