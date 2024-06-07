The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 7, 2024, are designed to help you earn stickers and cash to increase your net worth in the game. However, you must know the timings and how to get these rewards from events like the Mega Heist, Landmark Rush, and more. A new iteration of Rent Frenzy and another community-favorite event is also returning to the title today.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 7, 2024

Mega Heist helps you to earn loots and increase net worth (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 7, 2024, will give you plenty of earning opportunities. The Making Music season has introduced another special event called the Martian Treasure Dig Event.

Here are all the daily events scheduled for the day:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 12:00 AM and will last in the game until 5:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 12:00 AM and will last in the game until 5:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 6:00 AM and will last in the game until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 6:00 AM and will last in the game until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last in the game until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last in the game until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last in the game until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last in the game until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 PM and will last in the game until June 8, 2024, at 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Apart from these Monopoly Go daily events, there are also plenty of solo events, tournaments, and special events currently running in the game.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments

The Making Music season brings amazing events (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music season has a daily solo event, a tournament, and a special event scheduled for the day. Here are all of them:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the sticker collection event that will run all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the sticker collection event that will run all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Martian Treasure Dig Event: The Martian Treasure Dig Event is starting on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) and will end on June 10, 2024 (or June 9, 2024, depending on the time zone).

The Martian Treasure Dig Event is starting on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) and will end on June 10, 2024 (or June 9, 2024, depending on the time zone). Mars Metropolis : In the Mars Metropolis solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab tokens and earn points. These points can, in turn, be used to complete milestones and obtain rewards. This event began on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will be around until June 8, 2024.

: In the Mars Metropolis solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to grab tokens and earn points. These points can, in turn, be used to complete milestones and obtain rewards. This event began on June 6, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will be around until June 8, 2024. Resource Run : Resource Run is a daily tournament. Here, you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and reach certain milestones. The event started on June 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 9, 2024.

: Resource Run is a daily tournament. Here, you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and reach certain milestones. The event started on June 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 9, 2024. Golden Blitz: The Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event has returned on June 7, 2024, at 9:00 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs). The Golden sticker trading event allows tycoons to exchange the Boogie Down and Ovazione cards this time. The event will end on June 8, 2024, at 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled yesterday (June 6, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events that were live on June 6, 2024, are as follows:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

That is the end of our Monopoly Go daily events guide.

