Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 11, 2024)

Monopoly Go daily events help you boost your day-to-day progress in Scopely's highly social title. The developer has introduced four flash events for tycoons to enjoy on June 11, 2024. These events can help players complete Landmark upgrades faster and earn more in-game cash, which they can use to prepare for the upcoming boards.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 11, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 11, 2024

Mega Heist can help you loot a lot of cash from the friends (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events for June 11, 2024, are supposed to help players progress faster in the game. Events like Wheel Boost and Mega Heist are perfect for growing one's net worth in the game.

Here's the full schedule of daily events for the day:

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 AM and will last until 2:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 3:00 PM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrival at 9:00 PM and will last until June 12, 2024, at 2:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arrival at 9:00 PM and will last until June 12, 2024, at 2:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (30 minutes): Arrived on June 10, 2024, at 3:00 PM, and will last until June 11, 2024, at 8:59 AM EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Making Music season will last until June 21, 2024 (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Making Music season keeps introducing amazing solo daily events and tournaments for tycoons to take part it. Here's a list of the ones available on June 11, 2024:

Making Music : Making Music went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs). The sticker collection event will run all season.

: Making Music went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs). The sticker collection event will run all season. Boardwalk Bonanza : In the Boardwalk Bonanza solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to obtain tokens and earn points. You can complete milestones and acquire more rewards using these points. This event began on June 10, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 12, 2024.

: In the Boardwalk Bonanza solo event, you must land on Community Tax and Utility tiles to obtain tokens and earn points. You can complete milestones and acquire more rewards using these points. This event began on June 10, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 12, 2024. Property Prodigies: Property Prodigies is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist. Upon doing so, you will obtain points and reach certain milestones. The event started on June 10, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on June 11, 2024.

While these are all the exciting events you can currently play in the game, there are some rumors that Tycoon Racers will return to the title soon.

Monopoly Go events from yesterday (June 10, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 10, 2024, are as follows:

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Sticker Boom (30 minutes)

High Roller (10 minutes)

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

You can participate in the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for June 11, 2024, by logging in to the game at the specified hours.

