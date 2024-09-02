The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (September 2, 2024) will be helpful for players who don't have a lot of cash positions left to upgrade their Landmarks. Most of today's flash events can help you get more rent, or loot your friends for better rewards. However, you must know the complete schedule to take full advantage.

This article will talk about all the Monopoly Go daily events, solo events, daily tournaments, Quick Wins, and more for September 2, 2024.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for September 2, 2024, begin with the Wheel Boost. Although you can earn amazing rewards in this event, most of it depends on your luck.

Wheel Boost is a lucky event for the tycoons (Image via Scopely)

Rent Frenzy is another exciting flash event in today's schedule. During this event, you will get extra rent from your in-game friends for upgrading your Landmarks.

Moving on, the Cash Grab event can help you earn exciting cash rewards. You get a chance to play the mini-game to earn more cash whenever you land on the Chance tile and draw the Cash Grab card.

Finally, we come to the Free Parking Money event where you can land on specific tiles to earn money and then retrieve them by landing in the Free Parking tile. Make sure to use the roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.

Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arriving at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arriving at 3:00 am and will last until 8:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arriving at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arriving at 9:00 am and will last until 2:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Arriving at 3:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Arriving at 3:00 pm and will last until 8:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Arriving at 9:00 pm and will last until September 3, 2024, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The rest of the events like the Quick Wins, solo events, and others are also crucial for players. Especially, since completing Quick Wins can help you earn Mermaid Treasure Dig Event's tokens.

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one-time

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Check out the next segment for the Monopoly Go daily events, tournaments, and more.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Monopoly Games season has brought with it plenty of exciting events for the community. The events scheduled for today are listed below:

Monopoly Games: Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone.

Released on June 20, 2024. It will end on September 28, 2024, or September 29, 2024, based on your time zone. Pearly Cove: This event began on September 1, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT and will end on September 3, 2024. To get points, you must land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points.

This event began on September 1, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT and will end on September 3, 2024. To get points, you must land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles featuring the event's tokens. You can unlock milestones and get many rewards with these points. Trident Toss: The event started on September 2, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on September 3, 2024. You must complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones.

The event started on September 2, 2024, at 2 pm EDT and will end on September 3, 2024. You must complete Shutdowns and Bank Heists to collect points and reach certain milestones. Mermaid Treasure Dig Event: Another Treasure Dig Event went live in Monopoly Go on August 30, 2024, along with the Atlantean Adventure event. This Dig Event will run until September 3, 2024, and can help you earn some more exciting rewards.

These are all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today. The next segment will talk about all the events that were scheduled for the previous day (September 1, 2024).

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday were:

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Board Rush

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

High Roller (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

