Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event: Milestones, rewards, and more

Monopoly Go has unveiled the latest Heartfelt Holidays event that is currently live and set to conclude on January 4 at 10 am ET. With familiar mechanics and a flair for New Year, Heartfelt Holidays promises a spirited and rewarding experience. This event has 43 milestones, each tied to a specific reward that provides ample opportunity for players to boost their in-game resources.

This article presents a list of rewards available in this event.

Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event details

Commencing your journey to earn Heartfelt Holidays rewards is as simple as landing on any of the four corner tiles on the board. Accomplishing this action yields points required for earning the rewards associated with Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Just Visiting squares.

Milestones and rewards

The Heartfelt Holidays event reveals a series of milestones, each linked to distinct point thresholds and presenting an array of rewards. Here's the list of those rewards:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 15 Free Dice Rolls 2 10 Cash Rewards 3 15 Green Sticker Pack 4 80 120 Free Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash Rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 10-minute Rent Frenzy 8 30 Cash Rewards 9 180 225 Free Dice Rolls 10 35 Cash Rewards 11 40 Green Sticker Pack 12 50 Cash Rewards 13 300 350 Free Dice Rolls 14 55 Cash Rewards 15 50 10-minute Cash Grab 16 60 Cash Rewards 17 70 Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack 18 700 720 Free Dice Rolls 19 70 Cash Rewards 20 80 Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack 21 100 Cash Rewards 22 1,200 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 23 150 15-minute High Roller 24 140 Cash Rewards 25 175 160 Free Dice Rolls 26 1,000 Cash Rewards 27 200 Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack 28 300 240 Free Dice Rolls 29 350 Cash Rewards 30 1,800 1,500 Free Dice Rolls 31 500 Cash Rewards 32 750 Cash Rewards 33 800 Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack 34 900 Cash Rewards 35 2,800 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 36 1,000 Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack 37 1,100 25-minute Rent Frenzy 38 1,200 Cash Rewards 39 2,500 Cash Rewards 40 1,300 850 Free Dice Rolls 41 1,400 Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack 42 1,500 Cash Rewards 43 6,000 6,300 Free Dice Rolls + Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack

The climax at milestone 43 in Heartfelt Holidays grants players ample rewards, including 6,300 Free Dice Rolls and a Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack. If a player completes all the milestones, they will achieve 13,780 Dice Rolls in total and timed power-ups like the Rent Frenzy, High Roller, and Cash Grab.

Strategies for the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event

Strategies required for success in this event are listed below:

1) Unleashing the Dice Roll multiplier

For those seeking an accelerated pace, increasing the Monopoly Go dice roll multiplier is crucial. Tapping the small number on the top right of the roll button allows players to elevate the multiplier, with the number of saved rolls influencing the height of the multiplier.

Finding the sweet spot in the multiplier not only accelerates progress but also multiplies points earned during the Heartfelt Holidays event.

2) Use various free dice links

Players seeking a little extra momentum to cross the finish line can utilize the latest dice links in the official Monopoly Go discord server. These free links guarantee a continuous stream of rolls and increase the likelihood of earning bonuses.

As participants immerse themselves in the Heartfelt Holidays event, an impressive pursuit of rewards ensues, transforming each dice roll into a potential game-changer.