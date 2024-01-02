Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event: Milestones, rewards, and more

Monopoly Go has unveiled the latest Heartfelt Holidays event that is currently live and set to conclude on January 4 at 10 am ET. With familiar mechanics and a flair for New Year, Heartfelt Holidays promises a spirited and rewarding experience. This event has 43 milestones, each tied to a specific reward that provides ample opportunity for players to boost their in-game resources.
This article presents a list of rewards available in this event.
Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event details
Commencing your journey to earn Heartfelt Holidays rewards is as simple as landing on any of the four corner tiles on the board. Accomplishing this action yields points required for earning the rewards associated with Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Just Visiting squares.
Milestones and rewards
The Heartfelt Holidays event reveals a series of milestones, each linked to distinct point thresholds and presenting an array of rewards. Here's the list of those rewards:
The climax at milestone 43 in Heartfelt Holidays grants players ample rewards, including 6,300 Free Dice Rolls and a Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack. If a player completes all the milestones, they will achieve 13,780 Dice Rolls in total and timed power-ups like the Rent Frenzy, High Roller, and Cash Grab.
Strategies for the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event
Strategies required for success in this event are listed below:
1) Unleashing the Dice Roll multiplier
For those seeking an accelerated pace, increasing the Monopoly Go dice roll multiplier is crucial. Tapping the small number on the top right of the roll button allows players to elevate the multiplier, with the number of saved rolls influencing the height of the multiplier.
Finding the sweet spot in the multiplier not only accelerates progress but also multiplies points earned during the Heartfelt Holidays event.
2) Use various free dice links
Players seeking a little extra momentum to cross the finish line can utilize the latest dice links in the official Monopoly Go discord server. These free links guarantee a continuous stream of rolls and increase the likelihood of earning bonuses.
As participants immerse themselves in the Heartfelt Holidays event, an impressive pursuit of rewards ensues, transforming each dice roll into a potential game-changer.