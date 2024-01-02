Esports & Gaming
Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event: Milestones, rewards, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Jan 02, 2024 18:18 GMT
Monopoly Go
Heartfelt Holidays event rewards and miilestones in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go has unveiled the latest Heartfelt Holidays event that is currently live and set to conclude on January 4 at 10 am ET. With familiar mechanics and a flair for New Year, Heartfelt Holidays promises a spirited and rewarding experience. This event has 43 milestones, each tied to a specific reward that provides ample opportunity for players to boost their in-game resources.

This article presents a list of rewards available in this event.

Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event details

Commencing your journey to earn Heartfelt Holidays rewards is as simple as landing on any of the four corner tiles on the board. Accomplishing this action yields points required for earning the rewards associated with Go to Jail, Free Parking, and Just Visiting squares.

Milestones and rewards

The Heartfelt Holidays event reveals a series of milestones, each linked to distinct point thresholds and presenting an array of rewards. Here's the list of those rewards:

MilestonesRequired PointsRewards
1515 Free Dice Rolls
210Cash Rewards
315Green Sticker Pack
480120 Free Dice Rolls
515Cash Rewards
620Green Sticker Pack
72510-minute Rent Frenzy
830Cash Rewards
9180225 Free Dice Rolls
1035Cash Rewards
1140Green Sticker Pack
1250Cash Rewards
13300350 Free Dice Rolls
1455Cash Rewards
155010-minute Cash Grab
1660Cash Rewards
1770Orange / Two-Star Sticker Pack
18700720 Free Dice Rolls
1970Cash Rewards
2080Pink / Three-Star Sticker Pack
21100Cash Rewards
221,2001,100 Free Dice Rolls
2315015-minute High Roller
24140Cash Rewards
25175160 Free Dice Rolls
261,000Cash Rewards
27200Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack
28300240 Free Dice Rolls
29350Cash Rewards
301,8001,500 Free Dice Rolls
31500Cash Rewards
32750Cash Rewards
33800Blue / Four-Star Sticker Pack
34900Cash Rewards
352,8002,200 Free Dice Rolls
361,000Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack
371,10025-minute Rent Frenzy
381,200Cash Rewards
392,500Cash Rewards
401,300850 Free Dice Rolls
411,400Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack
421,500Cash Rewards
436,0006,300 Free Dice Rolls + Purple / Five-Star Sticker Pack

The climax at milestone 43 in Heartfelt Holidays grants players ample rewards, including 6,300 Free Dice Rolls and a Purple/Five-Star Sticker Pack. If a player completes all the milestones, they will achieve 13,780 Dice Rolls in total and timed power-ups like the Rent Frenzy, High Roller, and Cash Grab.

Strategies for the Monopoly Go Heartfelt Holidays event

youtube-cover

Strategies required for success in this event are listed below:

1) Unleashing the Dice Roll multiplier

For those seeking an accelerated pace, increasing the Monopoly Go dice roll multiplier is crucial. Tapping the small number on the top right of the roll button allows players to elevate the multiplier, with the number of saved rolls influencing the height of the multiplier.

Finding the sweet spot in the multiplier not only accelerates progress but also multiplies points earned during the Heartfelt Holidays event.

2) Use various free dice links

Players seeking a little extra momentum to cross the finish line can utilize the latest dice links in the official Monopoly Go discord server. These free links guarantee a continuous stream of rolls and increase the likelihood of earning bonuses.

As participants immerse themselves in the Heartfelt Holidays event, an impressive pursuit of rewards ensues, transforming each dice roll into a potential game-changer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
