Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jan 05, 2024 03:36 GMT
Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event offers stunning rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event offers stunning rewards (Image via Scopely)

After days of speculation, the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins tournament is live in the title. It appeared after the Heartfelt Holidays concluded a few hours ago. Monopoly Origins is the third multi-day event to appear in 2024 and is expected to be more successful than the previous two events. It will be live until January 8, 2024, at 7 am PT or 10 am ET.

Scopely is likely hoping that many new tycoons will log into the title during this event to enjoy the virtual board game.

Everything that you need to know about the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event

The Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event features 41 milestones and corresponding rewards.

Here's a list of all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event:

  1. 25 Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  2. 40 Points: 20 Free Dice Rolls
  3. 50 Points: Cash
  4. 125 Points: 75 Free Dice Rolls
  5. 55 Points: Cash
  6. 50 Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  7. 60 Points: 10-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost
  8. 350 Points: 200 Free Dice Rolls and Cash
  9. 75 Points: Cash
  10. 90 Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
  11. 100 Points: Cash
  12. 800 Points: 400 Free Dice Rolls and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
  13. 125 Points: 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
  14. 175 Points: 10-Minute Cash Grab Boost
  15. 200 Points: Cash
  16. 1300 Points: 600 Free Dice Rolls
  17. 180 Points: Cash
  18. 200 Points: 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
  19. 250 Points: Cash
  20. 2000 Points: 800 Free Dice Rolls and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  21. 350 Points: 10-Minute High Roller Boost
  22. 275 Points: Cash
  23. 400 Points: 130 Free Dice Rolls
  24. 1000 Points: Cash and 250 Free Dice Rolls
  25. 500 Points: 150 Free Dice Rolls
  26. 600 Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  27. 800 Points: Cash
  28. 4000 Points: 1400 Free Dice Rolls
  29. 900 Points: 5-Minute Cash Boost
  30. 1000 Points: Cash
  31. 1500 Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
  32. 2000 Points: Cash
  33. 8000 Points: 2800 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  34. 2500 Points: Cash
  35. 3000 Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  36. 3500 Points: 1000 Free Dice Rolls
  37. 6000 Points: Cash and 650 Free Dice Rolls
  38. 4000 Points: 30-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost
  39. 4500 Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
  40. 5000 Points: Cash
  41. 16000 Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack

As seen above, the event can help you collect as many as 14,075 dice rolls, which can help you play upcoming events as well.

You can easily score points by landing on the ‘Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad’ tiles to collect Hat tokens.

  • Chance tiles - Two Hat tokens
  • Community tiles - Three Hat tokens
  • Railroad tiles - Five Hat tokens

To increase your chances of getting more rewards, you can use the dice multiplier.

Playing the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event considerably increases your chances of getting new Monopoly Origins album stickers, which simultaneously launched with the event.

Additionally, you can also participate in the daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to obtain more free dice, cash, and other items.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...