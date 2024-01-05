Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event: All rewards, how to score points, and more

After days of speculation, the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins tournament is live in the title. It appeared after the Heartfelt Holidays concluded a few hours ago. Monopoly Origins is the third multi-day event to appear in 2024 and is expected to be more successful than the previous two events. It will be live until January 8, 2024, at 7 am PT or 10 am ET.
Scopely is likely hoping that many new tycoons will log into the title during this event to enjoy the virtual board game.
Everything that you need to know about the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event
The Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event features 41 milestones and corresponding rewards.
Here's a list of all the rewards for the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event:
- 25 Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 40 Points: 20 Free Dice Rolls
- 50 Points: Cash
- 125 Points: 75 Free Dice Rolls
- 55 Points: Cash
- 50 Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 60 Points: 10-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost
- 350 Points: 200 Free Dice Rolls and Cash
- 75 Points: Cash
- 90 Points: 1-Star Green Sticker Pack
- 100 Points: Cash
- 800 Points: 400 Free Dice Rolls and 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
- 125 Points: 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
- 175 Points: 10-Minute Cash Grab Boost
- 200 Points: Cash
- 1300 Points: 600 Free Dice Rolls
- 180 Points: Cash
- 200 Points: 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack
- 250 Points: Cash
- 2000 Points: 800 Free Dice Rolls and 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- 350 Points: 10-Minute High Roller Boost
- 275 Points: Cash
- 400 Points: 130 Free Dice Rolls
- 1000 Points: Cash and 250 Free Dice Rolls
- 500 Points: 150 Free Dice Rolls
- 600 Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- 800 Points: Cash
- 4000 Points: 1400 Free Dice Rolls
- 900 Points: 5-Minute Cash Boost
- 1000 Points: Cash
- 1500 Points: 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack
- 2000 Points: Cash
- 8000 Points: 2800 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
- 2500 Points: Cash
- 3000 Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
- 3500 Points: 1000 Free Dice Rolls
- 6000 Points: Cash and 650 Free Dice Rolls
- 4000 Points: 30-Minute Rent Frenzy Boost
- 4500 Points: 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
- 5000 Points: Cash
- 16000 Points: 6500 Free Dice Rolls and 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack
As seen above, the event can help you collect as many as 14,075 dice rolls, which can help you play upcoming events as well.
You can easily score points by landing on the ‘Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad’ tiles to collect Hat tokens.
- Chance tiles - Two Hat tokens
- Community tiles - Three Hat tokens
- Railroad tiles - Five Hat tokens
To increase your chances of getting more rewards, you can use the dice multiplier.
Playing the Monopoly Go Monopoly Origins event considerably increases your chances of getting new Monopoly Origins album stickers, which simultaneously launched with the event.
Additionally, you can also participate in the daily tournaments in Monopoly Go to obtain more free dice, cash, and other items.