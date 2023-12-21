Monopoly Go Jingle Jam 3 tournament: Rewards, how to score points, and more

Daily tournaments are popular among Monopoly Go players across the globe as they help you get Cash, Dice, and other items quickly. While the first two Jingle Jam tournaments were massively successful, Scopely has recently introduced its edition. This version of the Jingle Jam daily tournament appeared in the title on December 20, 2023, at 10 am PT and will conclude on December 22 at 1 am PT.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly Go.

New Jingle Jam 3 tournament in Monopoly Go offers Milestone and leaderboard rewards to participants

Similar to the two previous Jingle Jam tournaments in Monopoly Go, the new Jingle Jam 3 daily tournament offers exclusive rewards upon reaching each milestone.

Here's a look at the available Jingle Jam 3 tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

Milestone Milestone Points Jingle Jam Rewards 1 75 35 Free Rolls 2 55 10 Mins Rent Frenzy 3 140 Cash 4 180 85 Free Rolls 5 160 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 6 250 5 Mins High Roller 7 380 170 Free Rolls 8 450 Cash 9 420 200 Free Rolls 10 550 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 11 650 Cash 12 725 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 13 800 350 Free Rolls 14 775 Cash 15 850 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 16 900 350 Free Rolls 17 1,000 15 Mins Cash Grab 18 1,100 Cash 19 1,300 500 Free Rolls 20 1,500 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,800 Cash 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 900 Free Rolls 24 2,600 20 Mins High Roller 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,300 1,200 Free Rolls 27 3,500 Cash 28 4,000 1,400 Free Rolls 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam 3 tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

Unlike other tournaments, scoring is easy in the Jingle Jam 3 tournament. The top performers on the tournament leaderboard are entitled to spectacular rewards. 50 tycoons will be slotted in every group in the Jingle Jam 3 tournament, and the final leaderboards will reflect their performance in comparison to others.

Here are the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the ongoing Jingle Jam 3 tournament:

1st Place: 2,500 Free Rolls, Galaxy Pack Guaranteed New Card, and Cash

50 Free Rolls and Cash 21st-50th Place: Cash

Participants need to land on the four Railroad tiles to earn points. Depending on their luck, they will either get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Tournament points can be earned in the following ways:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2

Small Heist - 8 points

Large Heist - 12 points

Bankrupt - 16 points

Obtaining the three rings in a Bank Heist or three gold bars in the Mega Heist will help you obtain the maximum loot.