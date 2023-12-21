Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monopoly Go Jingle Jam 3 tournament: Rewards, how to score points, and more

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam 3 tournament: Rewards, how to score points, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Dec 21, 2023 08:39 GMT
Jingle Jam 3 daily tournament is now live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Jingle Jam 3 daily tournament is now live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Daily tournaments are popular among Monopoly Go players across the globe as they help you get Cash, Dice, and other items quickly. While the first two Jingle Jam tournaments were massively successful, Scopely has recently introduced its edition. This version of the Jingle Jam daily tournament appeared in the title on December 20, 2023, at 10 am PT and will conclude on December 22 at 1 am PT.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Jingle Jam tournament in Monopoly Go.

New Jingle Jam 3 tournament in Monopoly Go offers Milestone and leaderboard rewards to participants

Similar to the two previous Jingle Jam tournaments in Monopoly Go, the new Jingle Jam 3 daily tournament offers exclusive rewards upon reaching each milestone.

youtube-cover

Here's a look at the available Jingle Jam 3 tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

MilestoneMilestone Points Jingle Jam Rewards
17535 Free Rolls
25510 Mins Rent Frenzy
3140Cash
418085 Free Rolls
51601-Star Green Sticker Pack
62505 Mins High Roller
7380170 Free Rolls
8450Cash
9420200 Free Rolls
105502-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
11650Cash
127253-Star Pink Sticker Pack
13800350 Free Rolls
14775Cash
158504-Star Blue Sticker Pack
16900350 Free Rolls
171,00015 Mins Cash Grab
181,100Cash
191,300500 Free Rolls
201,5004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
211,800Cash
222,000Cash
232,300900 Free Rolls
242,60020 Mins High Roller
253,000Cash
263,3001,200 Free Rolls
273,500Cash
284,0001,400 Free Rolls
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam 3 tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

youtube-cover

Unlike other tournaments, scoring is easy in the Jingle Jam 3 tournament. The top performers on the tournament leaderboard are entitled to spectacular rewards. 50 tycoons will be slotted in every group in the Jingle Jam 3 tournament, and the final leaderboards will reflect their performance in comparison to others.

Here are the leaderboard rewards up for grabs in the ongoing Jingle Jam 3 tournament:

  • 1st Place: 2,500 Free Rolls, Galaxy Pack Guaranteed New Card, and Cash
  • 2nd Place: 1,200 Free Rolls, Galaxy Pack Guaranteed New Card, and Cash
  • 3rd Place: 800 Free Rolls, Galaxy Pack Guaranteed New Card, and Cash
  • 4th Place: 600 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 5th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack and Cash
  • 6th Place: 450 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker, and Cash
  • 7th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 8th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 9th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 10th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 11th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 12th Place: 150 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 13th Place: 100 Free Rolls, 2 Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 14th Place: 75 Free Rolls, 2 Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 15th Place: 75 Free Rolls, 2 Star Yellow Sticker Pack, and Cash
  • 16th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 17th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 18th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 19th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 20th Place: 50 Free Rolls and Cash
  • 21st-50th Place: Cash

Participants need to land on the four Railroad tiles to earn points. Depending on their luck, they will either get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Tournament points can be earned in the following ways:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2

  • Small Heist - 8 points
  • Large Heist - 12 points
  • Bankrupt - 16 points

Obtaining the three rings in a Bank Heist or three gold bars in the Mega Heist will help you obtain the maximum loot.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...