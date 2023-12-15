Monopoly Go Jingle Jam Tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

The Monopoly Go Jingle Jam v2 Tournament began on December 14, 2023, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET and will end at the same time on December 15, 2023. From acquiring a Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack to securing 1,200 Free Dice Rolls, there is plenty to look forward to in this event.

This article provides the list of milestones and rewards for the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam v2 Tournament.

All rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Jingle Jam v2 Tournament

The Jingle Jam tournament has a total of 25 milestones, with each one providing different rewards:

Milestone Required Points Rewards 1 50 40 Free Dice Rolls 2 40 Green Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Free Dice Rolls 4 130 Five-minute High Roller 5 110 80 Free Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash Rewards 7 200 Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack 8 250 15-minute Mega Heist 9 225 Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 280 175 Free Dice Rolls 11 300 Cash Rewards 12 400 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Free Dice Rolls 14 425 Cash Rewards 15 500 20-minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Free Dice Rolls 17 550 Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash Rewards 19 800 500 Free Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Cash Rewards 21 900 Cash Rewards 22 1,300 750 Free Dice Rolls 23 1,500 15-minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash Rewards 25 2,000 1,200 Free Dice Rolls

Upon reaching designated milestones, you will receive cash benefits and timed power-ups like High Roller and Rent Frenzy in Monopoly Go. The pinnacle is reached at milestone 25, where a significant reward of 1,200 Free Dice Rolls awaits.

Jingle Jam v2 Tournament Leaderboard rewards

First Place: Cash rewards + 1500 Free Dice Rolls + Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack

Second Place: Cash rewards + 750 Free Dice Rolls + Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack

Third Place: Cash rewards + 600 Free Dice Rolls + Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack

Fourth Place: Cash rewards + 500 Free Dice Rolls + Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack

Fifth Place: Cash rewards + 400 Free Dice Rolls + Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack

Sixth Place: Cash rewards + 350 Free Dice Rolls + Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

Seventh Place: Cash rewards + 300 Free Dice Rolls + Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

Eighth Place: Cash rewards + 250 Free Dice Rolls + Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

Ninth Place to 10th Place: Cash rewards + 200 Free Dice Rolls + Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack

11th Place to 15th Place: Cash rewards + 50 Free Dice Rolls

16th Place to 50th Place: Cash rewards

Tips for success in Jingle Jam v2 Tournament in Monopoly Go

Achieving success in the Jingle Jam v2 Tournament is facilitated by adopting the following strategic tips:

1) Leverage free dice links

Regularly monitor the official Monopoly Go Discord server for free dice links, ensuring a continuous supply of rolls and increasing the likelihood of bonus opportunities.

2) Thoughtful utilization of roll multipliers

Strategically deploy roll multipliers, recognizing that a 5x multiplier yields 10 points while a 10x multiplier doubles the points, leading to a substantial increase in overall earnings.

Engaging in the Jingle Jam v2 Tournament within the game enhances players' virtual empires by providing exclusive rewards. Analyzing rewards from previous tournaments can optimize strategies effectively and deepen your understanding of the game.