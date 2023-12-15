Esports & Gaming

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam Tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Dec 15, 2023 09:53 GMT
Jingle Jam Tournament
JIngle Jam Tournament rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Jingle Jam v2 Tournament began on December 14, 2023, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET and will end at the same time on December 15, 2023. From acquiring a Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack to securing 1,200 Free Dice Rolls, there is plenty to look forward to in this event.

This article provides the list of milestones and rewards for the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam v2 Tournament.

All rewards and milestones in Monopoly Go Jingle Jam v2 Tournament

The Jingle Jam tournament has a total of 25 milestones, with each one providing different rewards:

MilestoneRequired PointsRewards
15040 Free Dice Rolls
240Green Sticker Pack
39070 Free Dice Rolls
4130Five-minute High Roller
511080 Free Dice Rolls
6150Cash Rewards
7200Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
825015-minute Mega Heist
9225Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
10280175 Free Dice Rolls
11300Cash Rewards
12400Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
13375250 Free Dice Rolls
14425Cash Rewards
1550020-minute Rent Frenzy
16600375 Free Dice Rolls
17550Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
18700Cash Rewards
19800500 Free Dice Rolls
201,000Cash Rewards
21900Cash Rewards
221,300750 Free Dice Rolls
231,50015-minute Cash Grab
241,800Cash Rewards
252,0001,200 Free Dice Rolls

Upon reaching designated milestones, you will receive cash benefits and timed power-ups like High Roller and Rent Frenzy in Monopoly Go. The pinnacle is reached at milestone 25, where a significant reward of 1,200 Free Dice Rolls awaits.

Jingle Jam v2 Tournament Leaderboard rewards

  • First Place: Cash rewards + 1500 Free Dice Rolls + Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
  • Second Place: Cash rewards + 750 Free Dice Rolls + Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
  • Third Place: Cash rewards + 600 Free Dice Rolls + Blue/Four-Star Sticker Pack
  • Fourth Place: Cash rewards + 500 Free Dice Rolls + Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
  • Fifth Place: Cash rewards + 400 Free Dice Rolls + Pink/Three-Star Sticker Pack
  • Sixth Place: Cash rewards + 350 Free Dice Rolls + Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
  • Seventh Place: Cash rewards + 300 Free Dice Rolls + Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
  • Eighth Place: Cash rewards + 250 Free Dice Rolls + Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
  • Ninth Place to 10th Place: Cash rewards + 200 Free Dice Rolls + Orange/Two-Star Sticker Pack
  • 11th Place to 15th Place: Cash rewards + 50 Free Dice Rolls
  • 16th Place to 50th Place: Cash rewards

Tips for success in Jingle Jam v2 Tournament in Monopoly Go

youtube-cover

Achieving success in the Jingle Jam v2 Tournament is facilitated by adopting the following strategic tips:

1) Leverage free dice links

Regularly monitor the official Monopoly Go Discord server for free dice links, ensuring a continuous supply of rolls and increasing the likelihood of bonus opportunities.

2) Thoughtful utilization of roll multipliers

Strategically deploy roll multipliers, recognizing that a 5x multiplier yields 10 points while a 10x multiplier doubles the points, leading to a substantial increase in overall earnings.

Engaging in the Jingle Jam v2 Tournament within the game enhances players' virtual empires by providing exclusive rewards. Analyzing rewards from previous tournaments can optimize strategies effectively and deepen your understanding of the game.

