Monopoly Go Twist to the Top: How to get Tunes, all rewards, and more

Monopoly Go Twist to the Top is the latest addition to the daily tournaments section in the popular virtual board game. While the former daily events have been massively successful, Scopely has introduced the Twist to the Top event to celebrate the month-end festivities in the title. Hence, it offers plenty of lucrative milestone and leaderboard rewards.

This article enables players to learn all about the Twist to the Top event which will be live until 2 PM ET on May 31, 2024.

What are the different Monopoly Go Twist to the Top tournament leaderboard rewards, and how to get Tunes?

50 tycoons are placed into each group for the Monopoly Go Twist to the Top event. Rewards will be offered based on your final rank on their group's leaderboard.

Monopoly Go Twist to the Top leaderboard rewards (Image via Scopely)

Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Twist to the Top tournament:

1st position: 150 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

150 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 2nd position: 800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 3rd position: 600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash

600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash 4th position: 500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash 5th position: 400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash

400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash 6th position: 350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 7th position: 300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 8th position: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 9th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 10th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash

200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash 11th-15th position: 50 free rolls and Cash

50 free rolls and Cash 16th-100th position: Cash

Scoring in the Monopoly Go Twist to the Top tournament is easy. Here's a step-by-step guide that youcan follow:

Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the extra progress option after stepping on Question Mark tiles to unlock and progress.

Step 2: Either complete a shutdown or undergo a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.

Step 3: Collect the Twist to the Top event tokens called Tunes.

Here's a look at the different ways to get Tunes in the Monopoly Go Twist to the Top event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Tunes

Shutdown Success - Four Tunes

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Tunes

Large Heist - Six Tunes

Bankrupt - Eight Tunes

Mega Heist (Three gold bars) - 12 Tunes

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Twist to the Top tournament?

Monopoly Go Twist to the Top resembles other daily tournaments in the title. Every tycoon can obtain up to 25 Milestone rewards to help them move to newer city boards in the title.

Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Twist to the Top tournament:

Milestone Points Required Twist to the Top Rewards 1 50 35 free rolls 2 40 One-star green sticker pack 3 80 5 prize drop tokens 4 120 5 minutes high roller 5 140 7 prize drop tokens 6 150 100 free rolls 7 130 12 prize drop tokens 8 160 Two-star yellow sticker pack 9 180 150 free rolls 10 200 15 prize drop tokens 11 250 Three-star pink sticker pack 12 225 175 free rolls 13 275 20 prize drop tokens 14 300 Four-star blue sticker pack 15 400 275 free rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 30 prize drop tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 free rolls 20 650 25 minutes rent frenzy 21 550 Four-star blue sticker pack 22 700 50 prize drop tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 free rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 80 prize drop tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15 minutes cash grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 free rolls

Since May 30 and May 31 are the final days of the month, there are multiple stunning Monopoly Go events in store. You can play these events along with the Twist to the Top daily tournament to have a great virtual board gaming experience.

