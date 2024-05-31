Monopoly Go Twist to the Top: How to get Tunes, all rewards, and more

Monopoly Go Twist to the Top is the latest addition to the daily tournaments section in the popular virtual board game. While the former daily events have been massively successful, Scopely has introduced the Twist to the Top event to celebrate the month-end festivities in the title. Hence, it offers plenty of lucrative milestone and leaderboard rewards.
This article enables players to learn all about the Twist to the Top event which will be live until 2 PM ET on May 31, 2024.
What are the different Monopoly Go Twist to the Top tournament leaderboard rewards, and how to get Tunes?
50 tycoons are placed into each group for the Monopoly Go Twist to the Top event. Rewards will be offered based on your final rank on their group's leaderboard.
Here are the leaderboard prizes in the Twist to the Top tournament:
- 1st position: 150 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 2nd position: 800 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 3rd position: 600 free rolls, Four-star Blue sticker pack, and Cash
- 4th position: 500 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 5th position: 400 free rolls, Three-star Pink sticker pack, and Cash
- 6th position: 350 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 7th position: 300 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 8th position: 250 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 9th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 10th position: 200 free rolls, Two-star Yellow sticker pack, and Cash
- 11th-15th position: 50 free rolls and Cash
- 16th-100th position: Cash
Scoring in the Monopoly Go Twist to the Top tournament is easy. Here's a step-by-step guide that youcan follow:
Step 1: Land on the Railroad tiles or grab the extra progress option after stepping on Question Mark tiles to unlock and progress.
Step 2: Either complete a shutdown or undergo a Bank Heist in Monopoly Go.
Step 3: Collect the Twist to the Top event tokens called Tunes.
Here's a look at the different ways to get Tunes in the Monopoly Go Twist to the Top event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Tunes
- Shutdown Success - Four Tunes
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Tunes
- Large Heist - Six Tunes
- Bankrupt - Eight Tunes
- Mega Heist (Three gold bars) - 12 Tunes
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Twist to the Top tournament?
Monopoly Go Twist to the Top resembles other daily tournaments in the title. Every tycoon can obtain up to 25 Milestone rewards to help them move to newer city boards in the title.
Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards in the Twist to the Top tournament:
Since May 30 and May 31 are the final days of the month, there are multiple stunning Monopoly Go events in store. You can play these events along with the Twist to the Top daily tournament to have a great virtual board gaming experience.
