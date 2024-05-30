Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (May 30, 2024)

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for May 30, 2024, include some lucrative rewards. The daily events scheduled for today are perfect for players who are trying to upgrade their Landmarks to complete the boards faster. However, you need to log into the game at the right time to participate in these events and enjoy its perks.

Here is a complete list of all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (May 30, 2024).

All Monopoly Go daily events for today

Builder Bash event gets you a discounted price for upgrading your buildings. (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events are the chance to boost your progress by a little every day. While the Quick Wins, solo events, and daily tournaments are crucial to increase your net worth, the daily side-quests can help you to progress faster as well.

Here is a complete list of all Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for May 30, 2024:

Landmark Rush: Arrives at 3:00 AM and will last until 8:59 AM EDT (CST +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Builder Bash (1 hour): Arrives at 9:00 AM and will last until 8:59 PM EDT (CST +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Arrives at 9:00 PM and will last until May 31, 2024, at 2:59 AM EDT (CST +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Arrives at 9:00 PM and will last until May 31, 2024, at 8:59 AM EDT (CST +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go schedule for solo events and tournaments

Making Music is the latest season in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

There are plenty of Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments in the Making Music season.

Here is the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for solo events and tournaments:

Making Music : Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event.

: Making Music, which went live on March 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs), is the new sticker collection event that will last all season long. It replaced the previous Monopoly Origins sticker collection event. Making it Big : Making it Big is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 29, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 1, 2024.

: Making it Big is the latest solo event. Here, you need to land on pickup tiles to grab event-exclusive tokens and earn points, which can be used to complete milestones and earn rewards. The event began on May 29, 2024, at 9:00 am EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will run until June 1, 2024. Twist to the Top : Twist to the Top is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 31, 2024.

: Twist to the Top is a daily tournament where you must perform Shutdown and Bank Heist to gather points and complete milestones. The event started on May 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT (CDT +1 hr, PDT +3 hrs, UTC -4 hrs) and will end on May 31, 2024. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event is making a return to the game on May 29, 2024, and will end sometime around June 3, 2024.

Monopoly Go daily events for the previous day - May 29, 2024

Yesterday the Monopoly Go daily schedule included events like:

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1hour)

