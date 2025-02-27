Monster Hunter Wilds: 5 things you shouldn't do as Dual Blades user

Monster Hunter Wilds introduces hunters to a refined and fast-paced combat system. No weapon embraces speed quite like the Dual Blades. These blades aren’t about raw power but relentless attacks that chip away at a monster’s health through rapid strikes and elemental damage.

Ad

However, while they offer an exhilarating playstyle, they also require proper management and discipline. Many players, especially those new to the weapon, can make fundamental mistakes that can hinder their overall performance.

For those looking to master the Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Wilds, here are five mistakes that should be avoided at all costs.

What to avoid as a Dual Blades user in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Spamming Demon dance and getting stuck in animations

Ad

Trending

Duel in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Demon Dance combo is one of the highest-damage combos available for Dual Blades, and it has new extended versions: Demon Dance 2 and Demon Dance 3. These may appear flashy and deal massive damage, but they have a serious problem — animation lock. Once the combo begins, the hunter is stuck in position until the entire sequence ends.

Ad

Spamming Demon Dance wherever possible can become a possiblity only for players to find themselves caught mid-attack by a monster's powerful counterattack. As Monster Hunter Wilds incorporates dynamic monster behavior with randomly generated attack patterns, being rooted in one place can lead to unnecessary damage intake or even being carted.

Check out — Which Monster Hunter Wilds edition should you buy? All editions and bonuses explored

2) Overusing Demon mode without managing stamina

Ad

Demon mode in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Demon Mode is the signature mechanic of Dual Blades, boosting attack speed and unlocking new moves. However, you might fall into the trap of staying in Demon Mode indefinitely, draining stamina without a proper plan. The problem arises when stamina runs out completely, forcing the hunter back into a slower, less effective state, which can be disastrous in prolonged fights.

Ad

The key is to balance Demon Mode with Archdemon Mode. Every hit in Demon Mode fills the Demon Gauge, and once full, players can enter Archdemon Mode, which retains some of the speed and attacks but without consuming stamina. Mastering this switching mechanic allows for sustained damage without exhausting the stamina bar..

Read more: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to customize Seikret

3) Ignoring Elemental damage and focusing only on raw power

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

It may be tempting to pursue high raw damage figures, but that is not where the Dual Blades excel. Unlike heavy-hitting weapons, such as the Great Sword or Hammer, which thrive on raw attack, the Dual Blades are best at elemental damage. Each hit is a small amount of damage, and when combined with elemental effects such as fire, ice, or thunder, the total output is much higher.

Ad

Picking a weapon simply on the basis of high attack values without paying attention to elemental strengths is another error. Raw damage does come into play, but it is certainly not the most important factor for optimizing Dual Blades' effectiveness. The ideal strategy is to prioritize weapons with strong elemental attributes such that every quick strike has maximum impact.

4) Misusing the Demon flight (Beyblade attack) outside of focus strikes

Using focus mode in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The most flashy of the Dual Blades' arsenal is the Demon Flight, also known as the Beyblade Attack among the community. This air spinning attack allows the hunter to jump onto a monster and unleash a quick flurry of hits. Though it may look amazing and have applicability in Monster Hunter Wilds' new traversal system, the use is extremely situational.

Ad

Some may have the incorrect impression that they can use Demon Flight many times, with the assumption that it's a good attack regardless of circumstances. The truth is that this ability depletes sharpness in no time, has limited damage output, and exposes the hunter to retaliation.

The best application for Demon Flight is in Focus Mode and through Focus Strikes, where it could be chained continuously to maximize output. Otherwise, unleashing it recklessly is just a waste of sharpness and sets the hunter into an unfavorable stance.

Ad

5) Ignoring sharpness and attacking with a Dull Blade

Dual Blades are weak when it comes to guard (Image via Capcom)

Dual Blades strike faster than nearly any other weapon but at a great price — depletion of sharpness. Since they hit many times in rapid succession, sharpness depletes much more quickly than on slower weapons. The biggest error many players may make is continuing to strike even with the sharpness level critically low, cutting damage output immensely.

Ad

A definite sign of low sharpness is the clear clinking noise when striking a monster, indicating that attacks are no longer cutting through. The sharpness gauge at the top-left of the screen is the best way to track this. As soon as it becomes yellow or red, sharpen the blades at once.

Rather than repeatedly hitting and landing weak, ineffectual blows, it's wiser to pull back and employ a Whetstone at the opportune moment.

Ad

Check out — Monster Hunter Wilds: Multiplayer mechanics explored

monster-hunter-wilds-5-things-dual-blades-user

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.