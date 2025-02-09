Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark crashing error: Possible causes and can it be fixed?

If you're experiencing a Benchmark crashing error in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’re not alone. The tool crashing on startup, black screens, and sudden shutdowns before the test even begins are some issues gamers have been facing. With the game’s full release just around the corner, this is the last thing anyone wants.

So, what’s going on? And more importantly, can the Benchmark crashing be fixed? Unfortunately, not yet. But there are some workarounds you can try. While a proper fix isn’t available, they are worth giving a shot until a real solution comes along.

Note: These steps serve as workarounds and don't offer a guaranteed solution.

Why is the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark crashing?

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool is designed to push your system to its limits, measuring how well your PC handles the game’s demanding visuals and mechanics. The issue? Not everyone’s system can handle it — even those that meet the requirements are running into trouble.

Trending

Here are some common reasons for Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark crashing:

Outdated drivers : Some users have reported that updating their GPU driver (especially on AMD) fixes the crash.

: Some users have reported that updating their GPU driver (especially on AMD) fixes the crash. Windows updates : Running an outdated version of Windows can cause instability with newer software.

: Running an outdated version of Windows can cause instability with newer software. Compatibility issues : Some systems just don’t play nice with certain settings, especially when it comes to upscaling and frame generation.

: Some systems just don’t play nice with certain settings, especially when it comes to upscaling and frame generation. High resource usage: If your PC is running too many background processes, the benchmark might crash due to a lack of available resources.

What is the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool?

The Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark is a free tool designed to measure your PC’s performance and determine how well it can run the game. It provides a visual test that simulates gameplay, testing how your system handles Monster Hunter Wilds at various settings.

To use the tool, your PC must meet these minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: At least 6GB

Storage: 75GB SSD

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / Ryzen 5 3600 (or better)

GPU: GTX 1660 / Radeon RX 5500 XT (or better)

While these are the minimum specs, Capcom has recommended higher-end hardware for smooth gameplay at 60FPS or higher.

Check out: Monster Hunter Wilds Beta unavailable for PS5 players, PSN outage impacts limited-time event

Possible fixes for Monster Hunter Wilds

These possible fixes may help fix the Benchmark crashing error (Image via Capcom)

Here are some workarounds that have helped other players:

1) Update your GPU drivers (especially for AMD users)

Upgrading from AMD Adrenalin 24.5.1 to 24.12.1 can also help you with the issue of the Benchmark crashing. If you’re using an AMD card, this might be worth a shot.

How to do it:

Go to the AMD or NVIDIA official website.

Download the latest graphics driver.

Install it and restart your PC before trying the benchmark again.

2) Disable frame generation & upscaling

A major cause for crashes seems to be frame generation and upscaling on AMD cards. You can disable both and running the benchmark at native resolution on medium settings allowed them to complete the test.

Try this:

Open the benchmark settings before launching.

Set the resolution to native (no upscaling).

Turn frame generation off.

Turn all graphic settings to medium.

This is not the best fix but is worth trying.

3) Close other applications and free up memory

If your computer is running multiple programs in the background, the Benchmark crashing could be because of resource conflicts.

What to do:

Close Steam overlay, Discord, and other distracting background apps.

Open Task Manager and shut down processes consuming too much memory or CPU resources.

4) Run the Benchmark tool as administrator and in compatibility mode

You could also get it to work by forcing the Benchmark tool to run under an older version of Windows in compatibility mode.

Steps to attempt:

Go to C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\MonsterHunterWildsBenchmark.

Right-click on the MonsterHunterWildsBenchmark.exe file and select Properties.

Under the Compatibility tab, select:

Run this program in compatibility mode for Windows 8.

Uncheck fullscreen optimizations.

Run this program as an administrator.

Click Apply > OK, then try launching it again.

5) Check for Windows updates

If you haven’t updated your system in a while, that could cause stability issues.

How to check:

Go to Settings > Windows update .

. Click Check for updates .

. Install any available updates, restart your PC, and try running the benchmark again.

6) Use DLSS swapper to roll back DLSS version

You can also roll back DLSS to version 310.2.1 using DLSS Swapper, which can help stabilize the benchmark. If you’re comfortable tweaking settings, this might be worth a shot.

Is there a permanent fix for the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark crashing error?

Not really. While you can try the methods above, there’s still no universal fix.

The truth is that Monster Hunter Wilds’ performance optimization is still a work in progress, and Capcom may need to issue a patch to fix the Benchmark crashing. With the game’s full release just around the corner (February 28, 2025), hopefully, a more stable version is on the way.

For now, the best approach is to experiment with settings, disable frame generation, update your drivers, and close background processes. If all else fails, you might have to wait for Capcom to sort it out.

Check out: Is Monster Hunter Wilds an open-world game?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.