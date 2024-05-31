Monster Hunter Wilds gameplay trailer revealed; platforms, save data bonuses and more

The PlayStation Days of Play showcase for May 30, 2024, brought with it a ton of surprise announcements, such as the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom’s next mainline entry for the Monster Hunter series has yet to receive a release date, but estimates point it toward a 2025 release, across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware simultaneously.

A breakdown of the game's estimated release date and its save data bonuses can be found in detail below.

When is Monster Hunter Wilds expected to release?

When does Monster Hunter Wilds release?(Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds is expected to be released sometime later next year. While an exact release date is yet to be provided by developer/publisher duo Capcom, readers can expect a Q4 2025 release - right around the holiday season.

Trending

The game is still in development and may be subject to delays. As such, the release date is not set in stone and will most likely change.

Further updates to the game’s release date will be added to this section in the future, so stay tuned.

All officially supported Monster Hunter Wilds platforms

The game will be available for PC and consoles (Image via Capcom)

As was detailed within the game's official website, Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on the following platforms worldwide:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

PC

Capcom has yet to detail the PC system requirements as of the time of writing this article. Additionally, the Monster Hunter series seems to be skipping last-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this time around - along with no mentions of a Nintendo Switch port being planned. A Switch 2 port may, however, be in the cards.

Monster Hunter World save data bonuses for Monster Hunter Wilds

Save data bonuses for Monster Hunter World can be claimed (Image via Capcom)

Wilds also features a set of in-game bonus items which can be redeemed if you transfer saved data from your existing copy of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. The items include the following:

Monster Hunter World

Felyne Armor Set : Felyne Feather

: Felyne Feather Felyne Weapon: Felyne Acorn Spade

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Felyne Armor Set : Felyne Duffel

: Felyne Duffel Felyne Weapon: Felyne Trekker Peckaxe

You must have completed the Hunter and Palico character creation to obtain the Monster Hunter World bonuses. To grab the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne bonuses, you must have completed the ending for the base game and have arrived at the Ancient Forest.

Additional details on redeeming these bonuses will be available at a later date. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for future updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback