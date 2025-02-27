Monster Hunter Wilds: How to access pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards 

Like most major AAA titles, Monster Hunter Wilds comes packed with bonus rewards for those who pre-ordered the game or picked up the Deluxe Edition. Additionally, if you've played Monster Hunter World or participated in the Open Beta Test (OBT), you can get your hands on more exclusive in-game content.

However, the process of obtaining these rewards isn’t as straightforward as one might expect, as the game doesn’t provide clear instructions on where to find them.

If you’re looking to redeem your pre-order perks or Deluxe Edition extras, here’s a complete guide on where to find them and how to claim them in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to claim Bonus rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

To access the pre-order bonus rewards, you will need to progress through the main story until you reach the Base Camp in Windward Plains. This marks the first major hub area in the game, where key NPCs like the Smithy and other merchants are stationed.

Once at the Base Camp, hunters should locate Conut, the Support Desk Palico. He can be found past Gemma, the Smithy, and serves as the in-game hub for checking Monster Hunter news, DLCs, and other downloadable content. Speaking to Conut brings up several options, including one labeled "Claim Content."

Selecting Claim Content opens a menu displaying all available bonus rewards. The Hope Charm Talisman — exclusive to pre-orders — will be listed here. Simply highlight it and select "Claim Contents" to add it to your Inventory. This same menu will also display additional rewards for Monster Hunter World, Iceborne, and the Open Beta Test, if applicable.

What’s included in the pre-order bonus rewards?

You can avail these bonuses from the Standard edition as well in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Pre-ordering any edition of Monster Hunter Wilds — whether Standard, Deluxe, Premium Deluxe or Ultra Collector’s Edition (Japan exclusive) — grants access to two special items:

Guild Knight Hunter Layered Armor Set : A stylish armor set that provides a classic Monster Hunter aesthetic.

: A stylish armor set that provides a classic Monster Hunter aesthetic. Hope Charm Talisman: A Rarity 5 Talisman featuring Recovery Up and Self-Improvement skills. This is usable right from the start of Low Rank and remains effective in early High Rank quests, depending on the player's build.

As of now, the Hope Charm is only available through pre-ordering, with no confirmation from Capcom on whether it will be purchasable separately in the future.

Redeeming the Deluxe Edition bonus rewards

Unlike the pre-order rewards, the Deluxe Edition bonuses are automatically added to the player's Inventory at the beginning of the game. You don't need to manually claim them from the Support Desk. Instead, you can access them directly through the Tent at Base Camp.

To equip the Deluxe Pack Layered Armor, head to the Tent, open the Equipment menu, and select "Change Equipment Appearance." This will allow hunters to swap their default look for the exclusive Feudal Soldier Set and other Deluxe Edition cosmetics.

What comes with the Deluxe Edition bonus pack?

Contents from Premium Deluxe Edition in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The Deluxe Edition and Premium Deluxe Edition both include the Deluxe Pack DLC, which features a variety of Layered Armor, decorations, gestures, and cosmetic items. Unlike the pre-order rewards, the Deluxe Pack consists purely of cosmetic enhancements, meaning they don’t impact gameplay or provide any combat advantages.

The Deluxe pack includes:

Feudal Soldier Hunter Layered Armor Set

Fencer's Eyepatch & Oni Horns Wig (Hunter Layered Armor Pieces)

Soldier’s Caparison & General’s Caparison (Seikret Decorations)

Felyne Ashigaru Layered Armor Set (Palico)

Avian Wind Chime (Pendant)

Battle Cry & Uchiko (Gestures)

Hero’s Topknot & Refined Warrior (Hairstyles)

Hunter’s Kumadori & Special Bloom (Face Paint/Makeup)

Avis Unit & Monsters of the Windward Plains (Sticker Sets)

Extra Frame - Russet Dawn (Nameplate)

Since these bonus rewards are purely for customization, they are accessible immediately after unlocking the "Change Equipment Appearance" feature in the game.

