Monster Hunter Wilds: How to craft weapons and armors

Crafting is the backbone of survival in Monster Hunter Wilds, and knowing how to craft weapons and armors is essential for keeping up with the ever-evolving threats in the wilds. Unlike previous entries, where each base had its own smith, Wilds introduces Gemma, the squad’s personal smith, who travels alongside your expedition team.

Whether you need a brand-new set of armor or a sharper weapon to take down formidable beasts, Gemma is your go-to expert. Here’s everything you must know to craft weapons and armors in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: This article is based on official trailers and Open Beta tests. Updates will follow upon the full game's release.

How do you craft weapons and armors in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Crafting with Gemma

Use Gemma to craft weapons and armors in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Unlike Monster Hunter World, where every base had its dedicated smith, Wilds changes things up by introducing a single smithy, who follows your expedition. This means you won’t have to hunt down a different blacksmith every time you move to a new region. Instead, Gemma is always available, though her exact location might vary at each base.

Steps to craft weapons and armors

Find Gemma at your base: She is the one tending to all of your crafting requirements. Simply talk to her to get the crafting menu. Ensure you have the required materials for the weapon or armor you want to forge. Confirm your selection, and Gemma will craft your gear.

That’s it! If you have everything you need, your new equipment will be ready in no time.

Is crafting available in the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta?

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta (Image via Capcom)

If you are diving into the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta 2, you cannot craft anything. While Gemma is there, interacting with her only results in her saying she hasn’t set up shop yet.

That means, currently, players can't forge or upgrade weapons and armors —instead, they can access preset weapons and armor sets for testing.

Once the full game launches, Gemma’s smithy will be fully operational, and crafting will be a core mechanic once again.

Final thoughts

Crafting in MH Wilds is consistent with the series’ core formula but with a fresh twist — a personal traveling smith. This makes it more convenient than ever to upgrade gear without worrying about which base you’re at.

As more details emerge, expect even deeper crafting mechanics, potential new material systems, and maybe even exclusive smithy upgrades. Stay tuned for updates as Wilds gets closer to release!

