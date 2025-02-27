Monster Hunter Wilds: How to remove Paralysis status effect

In Monster Hunter Wilds, getting hit with the Paralysis status effect can be a nightmare during combat. It completely immobilizes a hunter, leaving them vulnerable to devastating attacks from monsters. Unlike other conditions, there’s no quick item fix, making it one of the more dangerous debuffs in the game.

Whether you’re up against a Lala Barina or a Congalala, knowing how to remove and prevent immobility can mean the difference between surviving a hunt or carting back to camp.

Breaking free from Paralysis status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

If you get paralyzed in Monster Hunter Wilds, your only option is to mash your movement keys or joystick as fast as possible. Struggling against the effect helps you regain control sooner, but there’s no guaranteed way to break free instantly. Since you’re completely unable to dodge, block, or reposition, a well-timed monster attack can easily finish you off before you recover.

The best strategy is situational awareness — avoid getting hit in the first place or have a way to counteract the effect before it even happens.

How to avoid getting Paralysed in Monster Hunter Wilds

Since removing immobility is difficult once it takes hold, preventing it is a much better approach. The most effective way to negate this effect is by crafting and equipping a Paralysis Charm. At level 3, this talisman provides complete immunity to the status effect, making it an essential item for hunters who frequently face Lala Barina or Congalala.

To craft the Paralysis Charm, you’ll need the following materials:

Lala Barina Mucus x 1

Lala Barina Floret x 2

Vespoid Shell x 1

If you only have a level 1 or 2 Paralysis Charm, it won’t fully prevent the effect but will significantly reduce the duration. A level 1 charm shortens Paralysis by 30%, while a level 2 charm cuts it down by 60%. Upgrading it to level 3 ensures complete resistance, making it the best choice for avoiding this dangerous debuff altogether.

What causes the Paralysis status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Congalala and Lala Barina in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

As already established, the paralysis status effect in MH Wilds is a temporary status condition that locks your character in place, causing them to fall to the ground with visible electric jolts running through their body.

While some status effects can be cured with items or by waiting a short time, this one leaves you completely helpless, making it one of the worst debuffs to get hit with during combat. Even Palicos can’t assist in breaking you out of it.

Currently, only two monsters in MH Wilds can inflict the Paralysis status effect:

1) Congalala

Congalala might be known for its infamous flatulence attacks, but its ability to inflict immobility is even more dangerous. This beast can unleash a foul-smelling belch that releases brown fumes. If a hunter gets caught in these vapors, they’ll be instantly paralyzed, leaving them wide open for follow-up attacks.

2) Lala Barina

Lala Barina uses its unique feathers to induce the Paralysis status effect. These feathers can be scattered across the battlefield in different ways, including a spread attack that covers a wide area. Getting caught in these feathers triggers an instant immobility effect, making it crucial to stay mobile and avoid getting trapped in its range.

Even the frenzied and tempered variants of Congalala and Lala Barina retain these immobility-inflicting moves, meaning the risk remains no matter what version of these monsters you face.

