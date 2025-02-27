Monster Hunter Wilds: How to unlock High Rank

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players looking to unlock High Rank must go beyond just clearing hunts — there’s a structured path that involves taking down a major foe and completing a crucial capture quest. While Low Rank might feel like a warm-up, the real challenge begins once HR opens up, bringing tougher monsters, better rewards, and new mechanics that are sure to push hunters to their limits.

However, skipping steps or missing key details could leave you stuck in Low Rank for much longer than necessary.

How to unlock High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

The final battle of Low Rank

To transition into High Rank, you must first defeat Zoh Shia, Low Rank's final boss. This fight isn’t just another hunt but serves as a pivotal moment in the story, as Zoh Shia’s defeat triggers major ecological changes. However, taking down this monster doesn’t immediately grant access to HR hunts. Optional Assignments will still be classified under Low Rank until additional conditions are met.

Meeting key NPCs and exploring the Scarlet Forest

After Zoh Shia’s defeat, take the next step by returning to the Windward Plains Base Camp. Here, you will need to speak with Nata, who provides the first clue about unusual changes occurring in the environment. Following this, a new survey mission becomes available, directing hunters toward the Scarlet Forest.

Upon arrival, players will meet Sassafrill, the Wudwud Chief, who informs them of an urgent problem — an infestation of Yian Kut-Ku. This marks the final task before unlocking High Rank, but there’s a critical requirement: the Yian Kut-Ku must be captured, not killed.

Capturing Yian Kut-Ku: The key to High Rank

This is where most players make a mistake. Contrary to most hunts where killing the target is a viable option, the quest clearly demands capturing Yian Kut-Ku. Not doing so — even inadvertently — will see the quest fail, and you'll have to attempt it all over again.

A successful capture will see you transition to High Rank. From here on, you will encounter HR monsters in the wild, complete with challenging battles and better rewards. The newly found monsters will also begin appearing in HR Optional Assignments, opening up the number of hunts available.

The path to HR in Monster Hunter Wilds is a trial by skill, patience, and accuracy. Speedrunning Low Rank will not be sufficient — you need to take each step precisely, from the defeat of Zoh Shia to correctly capturing Yian Kut-Ku. Those who pass will be rewarded with the game's most challenging hunts, with the highest rewards in store.

