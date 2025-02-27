Monster Hunter Wilds Twitch Rewards: What are they and how to get

Monster Hunter Wilds is all set to release on February 28, 2025, and players cannot wait to explore its exotic terrains and hunt never-before-seen beasts. To celebrate the launch, Capcom has rolled out a new campaign called Support a Streamer for Twitch, and you can participate in it to earn exciting in-game rewards.

Supporting your favorite Monster Hunter Wilds streamer will help you earn rewards that you can use during your playthrough. This article will cover everything you need to know about the Support a Streamer in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Capcom's Support a Streamer dates and Twitch drops

Capcom is hosting the Support a Streamer campaign for Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via CAPCOM)

Acquiring the in-game rewards is quite simple, as it only requires you to buy a single Twitch subscription for a streamer of your choice under the Monster Hunter Wilds category. The campaign will last from February 27 at 9:00 PM PT to March 20 at 8:59 PM PT and will reward you with the Assistance Pack, which includes:

Slinger Flash Pod x5

Sharp Fin x5

Shock Trap x2

Demon Powder x3

Large Barrel Bomb x5

While the campaign will last for a total of three weeks, each week will focus on a different platform. You need to purchase the Twitch sub during the week that corresponds with the system you own. For instance, if you own Monster Hunter Wilds on the PlayStation, you should purchase a Twitch sub between February 27, 9:00 PM PT and March 6, 8:59 PM PT.

The complete schedule for all three platforms has been mentioned below:

PlayStation: February 27, 9:00 PM PT – March 6, 8:59 PM PT

February 27, 9:00 PM PT – March 6, 8:59 PM PT Steam: March 6, 9:00 PM PT – March 13, 8:59 PM PT

March 6, 9:00 PM PT – March 13, 8:59 PM PT Xbox: March 13, 9:00 PM PT – March 20, 8:59 PM PT

How to redeem Monster Hunter Wilds code for your platform

You'll get the Assistance Pack for participating in this campaign (Image via CAPCOM)

You are only allowed to collect one code per system. Here is how you can redeem them for each platform:

1) PlayStation

From the home page head to the PlayStation store.

Here you need to click on your profile on the top right corner of the screen.

This will open a menu from which you need to select Redeem Code.

Enter the code you have received to get the reward.

2) Steam

Open Steam and log in to your account.

From the menu on top open the Games option.

Select Activate a Product on Steam.

You will be presented with instructions which will help you earn your reward.

3) Xbox

Press the Xbox symbol on your controller to open the guide.

Select the Store and click on Redeem.

Enter the code you received and follow the prompts to collect your in-game reward.

Keep in mind that you need to redeem these codes before their expiration date, which is February 27, 2026.

