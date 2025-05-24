Monster Train 2 trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Monster Train 2 features an extensive list of trophies and achievements you can collect in single-player mode. There are 51 achievements in the game, which are further divided into various categories, such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. If you collect all Gold, Silver and Bronze achievements, you will automatically unlock the Platinum trophy as well.

Here below are all the trophies and achievements available in Monster Train 2, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Monster Train 2

Monster Train 2 features 51 trophies in total (Image via Big Fan Games)

Platinum trophy in Monster Train 2

Train Conductor - Collect all trophies.

Gold trophies in Monster Train 2

Monster Master - Achieve max level on all clans.

Silver trophies in Monster Train 2

Kinslayer - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Banished.

Golden Gods - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Pyreborne.

War of the Heavens - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Luna Coven.

Hive Minded - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Underlegion.

Processors of Pain - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Lazarus League.

Rightful Rulers - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Hellhorned.

Natural Order - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Awoken.

Magical Tsunami - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Stygian Guard.

Waxen Warriors - With a run with all covenants enabled on Melting Remnant.

Master of Morsels - Win a run with all covenants enabled on The Umbra.

Back to Basics - Win a run without upgrading any cards.

Masterful Magician - Win a run without playing any units.

Commander At Arms - Win a run without playing any spells.

Malicka’s Sidekick - Win the Entropic Agony Dimensional Challenge.

Bronze trophies in Monster Train 2

Divinity Restored - Reach Level 10 on The Banished.

Throne of Gold - Reach Level 10 on The Pyreborne.

Total Eclipse - Reach Level 10 on The Luna Coven.

Mushroom Mayhem - Reach Level 10 on The Underlegion.

The Doctors Are In - Reach Level 10 on The Lazarus League.

Demonic Domination - Reach Level 10 on The Hellhorned.

Roots Run Deep - Reach Level 10 on The Awoken.

In Their Depth - Reach Level 10 on The Stygian Guard.

Candlelit Champions - Reach Level 10 on The Melting Remnant.

Glutton Fulfilled - Reach Level 10 on The Umbra.

Hell’s Finest - Have a monster deal at least 100 damage in one hit.

Overkill - Have a spell deal at least 175 damage in one hit.

Running Up the Score - Score at least 50,000 points in a Daily Challenge.

Quartermaster - Add equipment to six units in one battle.

Monster of a Train - Play a room card on all floors in one battle.

The First but Not the Last - Win a Standard Run.

Travel In Style - Customize your train.

Moving On Up - Level up any clan.

Rule Breaker - Create a custom challenge.

Tell Me More - Trigger an optional dialogue in the Covenant Outpost.

Tyrant Overthrown - Defeat Seraph Aeternus.

From The Stars - Unlock The Luna Coven.

Fungus Among Us - Unlock The Underlegion.

Mad Science - Unlock The Lazarus League.

Will It Ever End? - Win three consecutive battles in Endless mode.

Swift Demise - Defeat Seraph Aeternus before his combat phase.

A Pact in Blood - Win a run at Covenant 4.

Titans’ Torment - Win a run at Covenant 8.

Out With the Old - Purge all Steward cards from your deck.

The Gang’s All Here - Rescue the clans from the original Monster Train.

Was That Always Here? - Unlock Malicka’s Dimensional Portal.

Wait, There’s More - Unlock the Titans battle.

Titanslayer - Defeat the Titans.

Key To My Heart - Unlock another Pyre Heart.

Get the Band Back Together - Summon onto the same floor: Lead Songbird, Deathmetal Hymnist, Punk Shredder, and Upbeat Warbler.

