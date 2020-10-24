Moonlight Mansion House of Horrors event in PUBG Mobile: Free Character Voucher, Circus Dancer set, and other rewards

The developers of PUBG Mobile periodically introduce newer events in the game to keep it fresh. This helps to not only retain the existing player base but also attracts newer gamers. This title also features several in-game items that are obtainable in several ways. Events provide players with the perfect opportunity to lay their hands on these items, without spending in-game currency, as rewards.

Usually, they are required to complete tasks to get these rewards. Recently, the developers added the Moonlight Mansion House of Horror event, which presents the players with an option to claim several prizes, including the character voucher, the Circus Dancer set, and more.

A recap of the Moonlight Mansion House of Horrors event in PUBG Mobile

This event began on 21st October and will last till 1st November, and users will be able to avail of the rewards during the event's duration.

Missions in this PUBG Mobile event

Players have to complete various missions to collect Lollipops, which are gained offline and stored in the Goodie Bag until full. Users also have the option to expand the Goodie Bag by spending silver.

The Lollipops collected can be used to unlock the Haunted House, which will then generate Fright. It can also be used to upgrade the shop.

The amount of Fright generated will vary depending upon the number of Haunted Houses unlocked and the players inside it — the maximum capacity of these houses is 20.

The various rewards from this PUBG Mobile event

Fright is useable to redeem rewards from the Trick Shop, including the Circus Dancer Set, BP, Character Vouchers, and more. Each prize will get unlocked at different levels.