Moony pet in Free Fire: Price, ability, and more details

Free Fire pets are more than just a player's companion in the game. They have unique abilities that help players defeat their opponents on the battleground.

There are currently 15 pets available in the game, with Moony being the most recent addition.

Moony was first introduced in Free Fire on May 25th via the 'Moony Top Up' event. In the event, players were able to claim the pet by topping up 100 diamonds. Since the event ended on May 31st, players can now buy Moony from the 'Store' section in the game.

Moony's ability in Free Fire

Moony in Free Fire

Moony has an ability called Paranormal Protection.

At pet level 1 and skill level 1, Moony offers a 20% damage reduction when the player is in interaction countdown. An interaction countdown is the period during which a player applies a medkit or revives a teammate.

At skill level 3 and pet level 7, the damage reduction during interaction countdown increases to 35%.

Price and how to buy Moony

Tap on the 'Pet' tab and select Moony

Free Fire players can acquire Moony from the in-game store for 699 diamonds. Players can follow these steps to purchase the pet:

Step 1: Players should click on the 'Store' icon present on the left-hand corner of the screen and tap on the 'Pet' tab.

Step 2: They can then click on 'Moony' and tap on the 'Purchase' icon at the bottom of the screen.

Confirm the purchase

Step 3: After confirming the purchase, the required diamonds will be deducted from the player's account. Players will then be able to equip/quick-equip Moony.

Moony's skins and emotes

Hipster Moony Set in Free Fire

There are currently two emotes for Moony in Free Fire. The emotes are called Celebrate and Play.

The exclusive skin for Moony is called the Hipster Moony set.

Note: Players can only equip these skins and emotes if they have the pet. These skins and emotes are available for free.

