Mortal, Dynamo, and Kronten invited to YouTube FanFest 2020

The YouTube FanFest, one of the biggest live events in the world, is just around the corner and all set to begin on 11 October 2020. Like every season, YouTube has invited many famous personalities to become a part of the event.

Near, far, wherever you are, #YTFF2020 is coming to a screen near you this Oct 11 😍 Livestream and local timings → https://t.co/XD1TG1Mapc WHO'S READY! pic.twitter.com/tvyepp2KqD — YouTube FanFest (@YouTubeFanFest) September 18, 2020

The YouTube fan fest usually invites all kinds of streamers, from PC gaming to entertainment. But things will be a lot different this year, as the event will also feature PUBG Mobile stars like Dynamo Gaming, Naman Mathur(Mortal), and Kronten Gaming.

Here’s a sneak peek at our line-up.

P.S. There’s more to come 🕺 #YTFF2020 pic.twitter.com/9T5XtI23jS — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) September 24, 2020

This would be the first time when mobile gaming content creators have been invited to the YouTube FanFest. Apart from the streamers mentioned above, the fans will also be able to watch the live performance of some of their favorite streamers from PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

YouTube announced the following via their official YTFF Twitter handle:

If you didn't know, NOW you know ✌️ Here's the first *𝕠𝕗𝕗𝕚𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝* reveal in a week of lineup announcements. @ who you're most excited to see this #YTFF2020!! pic.twitter.com/AcXp1KhrHd — YouTube FanFest (@YouTubeFanFest) September 24, 2020

The YouTube FanFest event will also feature several other personalities, including Amit Bhadana, Be Younick, Emiway Bantai, Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast), Kabita Singh, Mostly Sane, Technical Guruji, Round 2 Hell, and many more.

However, the complete list has not been released yet. It is speculated that many more invitees will be announced in the coming days.

YouTube FanFest to feature Dynamo Gaming and Soul Mortal

Since PUBG Mobile's in India, we saw many prominent streamers switch to other games in order to keep their subscribers engaged. Dynamo Gaming, whose real name is Adii Sawant, was one of them. The PUBG Mobile star recently collaborated with the most prominent Free Fire YouTuber, Total Gaming.

Soul Mortal is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile streamers in the world, and has gained immense popularity over the years. The ban on PUBG Mobile in the country resulted in Naman Mathur streaming various PC Games on his YouTube channel.