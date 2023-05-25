Mortal Kombat 1 leads the PS5 pre-order list leaving behind Final Fantasy 16

Mortal Kombat 1 has recently taken over the PlayStation 5 pre-order chart, surpassing the likes of upcoming titles such as Final Fantasy 16, Diablo 4, and Street Fighter 6, the direct rival franchise to the series. The game was listed for pre-order for PC and major consoles on the PlayStation and Xbox stores, skyrocketing its sales.

NetherRealm Studio had announced the twelfth edition of their longest-running franchise, Mortal Kombat 1, scheduled to release later this year. It is the sequel to the 2019 title, Mortal Kombat 11. Not to be confused with the 1992 hit arcade game, the developers have implemented a twist to the numbering system as they attempt to overhaul the entire franchise.

Mortal Kombat 1 leads the PS5 pre-order charts by a huge margin

Two editions of Mortal Kombat 1 were listed for pre-purchase on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo stores on May 19, namely the Standard Edition and the Premium Edition. The Kollector's edition is not available online, and interested players must visit retail stores to get a copy.

The Premium Edition, priced at $110 across stores, has left every other game behind, including Final Fantasy 16 and Diablo 4. The fighting game climbed to the top of the chart within five days of its listing.

Meanwhile, the Standard Edition is currently in the top 10 best-selling titles at the time of writing this article.

Edition comparison

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition will provide the players with only the base game and some characters from the roster. Priced at $69.99, it will also include Shang Tsung as a pre-order bonus.

Premium Edition

The Premium Edition will include every perk of the Standard Edition and allow players to enjoy each of the originally released characters along with the Kombat Pack 1.

Speculations suggest the Kombat Pack 1 will include popular web series characters such as Omni-Man, Homelander, DC's Peacemaker, three other fighters, and five Kameo characters. This edition will also include one-week early access to the game and 1250 Dragon Krystals, priced at $109.99.

Kollector's Edition

The Kollector's Edition is only available exclusively on Amazon and GameStop. It will include everything from the previous editions, an additional 1450 Dragon Krystals (a total of 2700 Dragon Krystals), in-game Liu Kang skin, three art prints, a steel book, and a 16.5" tall Liu Kang Statue exclusively designed by COARSE.

The Kollector's Edition is available for $249.99.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available to pre-order on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

