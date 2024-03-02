Mortal Kombat 1 and Mortal Kombat Onslaught: How to link accounts and rewards list

Mortal Kombat 1 players will be able to link their accounts with Mortal Kombat Onslaught to get their hands on some exclusive rewards. Mortal Kombat Onslaught is a new free-to-play mobile game where you can unlock your favorite franchise characters and take part in battles.

It’s a different take on the franchise than previous entries, and while it’s not a main-line title, many Mortal Kombat fans seem to be trying their hand at it.

Fortunately, if you are a long-standing fan of the series and have many hours invested in Mortal Kombat 1, you will be able to link your account between the two games. Below are the steps you can follow to successfully do this and get your hands on rewards.

How to join your Mortal Kombat 1 account to Mortal Kombat Onslaught

Here are a few things you will be required to do to join the two accounts:

Make your way to the WB accounts page, where they will ask you to sign in. Now, either sign in through an existing account or create a new one.

On the left of your screen, you will see the Connections tab. Click on it and link your WB account to the platform on which you play Mortal Kombat 1. Your choices will be Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Epic Games, or Nintendo.

You will then need to play Mortal Kombat Onslaught and then progress the game until you have at least finished the game’s tutorials. After you have done so, go to the main Settings menu, where you will find the Account section. Here, link the game’s account with your WB and Mortal Kombat 1 account.

All rewards for linking your Mortal Kombat 1 account with Mortal Kombat Onslaught

Here are the rewards you can obtain once you have linked the accounts:

Mortal Kombat Onslaught

Arena Scrolls – x15

Fighter XP – x50K

Krystals – x200

Master Orbs – x40

Skull Orbs – x100

Arena Scrolls – x10

Fighter XP – x50K

Skull Orbs – x50

Mortal Kombat 1

Level 5 – Dragon Krystals x250

Level 10 – Dragon Krystals x250

Level 15 – Dragon Krystals x250

Level 20 – Sub-Zero Announcer Voice

Linking the two games is a great way of earning additional rewards. If you are a fan of the MK franchise, you should definitely try it out.