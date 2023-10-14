Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man gameplay and release window revealed

Mortal Kombat 1's first major DLC character, Omni-Man, has finally been revealed by NetherRealm Studios through a bombastic gameplay trailer. This franchise is very well-known for its post-release guest characters, and with MK1, the developers have essentially doubled down on introducing such unique fighters in the Kombat Pack.

The gameplay trailer for Omni-Man not only gives fans a glimpse of the anti-hero/ villain's abilities but also reveals the confirmed release window for this character. The video showcased the entity in action. Going up against the likes of Liu Kang and Scorpion, he can be seen performing his fatal blows as well as fatality finishers.

Unsurprisingly, many of his finishers are inspired by Amazon Studios' animated series Invincible, which is where Omni-Man originates from. Moreover, akin to NetherRealm's previous guest characters, this unit also comes with plenty of callbacks and references to his comic book/TV series origin, which keen-eyed fans will be able to identify quite easily.

Here's everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1's Omni-Man, including his release date as well as other gameplay details.

When is Omni-Man coming to Mortal Kombat 1?

Although NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games did not announce a confirmed release date for Omni-Man, they did mention a release window of November 2023.

Omni-Man is the first character on the Kombat Pack roster, which also includes Peacekeeper, Takeda, Ermac, Quan-Chi, and Homelander. The rest of the units in this bundle will be released over the next few months following Omni-Man's launch.

To get access to the Invincible character and the rest of the DLC fighters, you will either need to buy the Prermium Edition of MK1 or get the Kombat Pack add-on for its base game. There's also a chance that Warner Bros. Games might release individual entities as add-ons for the title, akin to how the DLCs worked in the previous games.

Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man gameplay gives fans a glimpse of the character's unique finishers and fatalities

The highlight of the Omni-Man gameplay trailer was his finishers, which seem to be right out of some of the pivotal moments from Amazon's Invincible. One of the fatalities is essentially the same scene from the show's final episode where Omni-Man crashes Mark, aka Invincible headfirst, into an oncoming train.

A second finisher showed the character performing the head-crushing move that he did in the show's very first episode.

Knowing NetherRealm Studios and this game's director Ed Boon, the upcoming fighter is definitely going to come with many such cool references and callbacks to the Invincible show and comics.

Mortal Kombat 1 is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.