Mortal Kombat 11: It's time to reintroduce the Deadly Alliance and Deception characters

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 10 Dec 2018, 08:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mortal Kombat 11 will be here by April and there are so many characters left to be announced

With the rumored storyline of Mortal Kombat 11 revolving around invading forces and the three parties attempting to amass an army, this is the perfect time to introduce some of the roster from Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance and Mortal Kombat: Deception.

According to the leak last week, along with the ending to Mortal Kombat X, Raiden will attempt to quell invading forces, albeit with some aggressive tactics, possibly including Kotal Kahn's Outworld army and the forces of Liu Kang and Kitana. With that, it's the perfect time to introduce some classic factions to the new MK Universe.

First and foremost, now is the perfect time to bring back the Black Dragon and Red Dragon clans. Though Kano is rumored to not be in the game, and Kabal is currently out of action, still a wraith under the control of Quan Chi, one minor, yet important character appeared as a DLC character in Mortal Kombat X; Tremor.

The stone ninja was given some pretty interesting story in MKX, even if it isn't canon at the moment. In his ending in the single player tower, it's revealed that he is one of the four Demi-Gods in the franchise, joining Rain, Taven, and Daegon (Raiden and Fujin are full Gods).

Tremor is a member of the Black Dragon clan, alongside Kano, Kabal, Jarek, Kira, Kobra, Tasia, and No Face, though only the first five in that list have ever been playable characters. With their de facto leader missing or dead, and Kabal nowhere to be found, it could be assumed that Tremor would take control of the mercenary group, and would look to join forces with Outworld to take down Earthrealm.

Much like Tremor's ending, the ending of both Takeda and Kenshi's ladders show us that both Taven and Daegon from Mortal Kombat: Armageddon have survived the timeline wipe from MK 9.

Advertisement

With Shinnok incapacitated and Liu Kang and Katarina leading the Netherrealm now, the rulers will surely attempt to strengthen their numbers. And since The Red Dragon, including Mavado and Hsu Hao from MK: Deadly Alliance, were aligned with Shinnok, it's possible we could see them in the latest installment.

Finally, a vengeful and unjust Thunder God might force the warriors of Earthrealm to fight back. With Fujin supposedly playable, it's possible he may lead a coup against Raiden, including up and coming fighters. As we move further into the future, we'll have to see some of the later characters that we saw in the original timeline. Deadly Alliance brought us Kenshi, who was made canon to the current timeline back in MK X.

Why not bring in the next frost ninja in Frost? The hot-headed cryomancer made a small cameo appearance in MKX, so she's already around in canon. Now seems like a good time to finally bring Frost back to the roster.

Overall, this is just a taste of the massive roster that Mortal Kombat X COULD have. Again, if the leak is true and characters like Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, Goro, Kano, and others are out, it's time to reload the roster with some characters from the latter half of the original series.

Who would you like to see appear in Mortal Kombat X? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement