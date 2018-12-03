Mortal Kombat News: Supposed leak reveals some of the roster and co-op play

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 03 Dec 2018, 07:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The latest Mortal Kombat may revolve around an evil or vengeful Thunder God

Back in November, voice actor Lalo Garza hinted, or better yet flat out revealed that Mortal Kombat XI is on its way. In a frustrated tweet after his voice lines were removed from the upcoming title via the localization company Pink Noise.

In a later tweet, he stated that the project could be "Mortal Kombat XI, Mortal Kombat 10.5, Mortal Kombat XYZ or whatever," but the cat was already out of the bag. Now, some leaks seem to reveal some interesting decisions NetherRealm has made in regards to multiplayer and the story.

Fighting game icon and YouTuber/Twitch Streamer Maximilian Dood posted a video yesterday in regards to some recent possible leaks for Mortal Kombat XI. However, the link that he sent viewers to was currently unavailable as the website Resetera.com was maintenance.

Mortal Kombat XI is going to take an extra year in development and will run on Unreal Engine 4, bringing some incredible updates in graphics

Adventure Mode, similar to MK Shaolin Monks with online 2-player co-op; includes customizable characters

Will also feature iconic Story Mode that we've seen in MK IX and X, which will focus on three subplots

Emperor Liu Kang and Empress Kitana attempting to find a lost artifact from the Elder Gods (possibly the Kamidogu from MK: Deception)

"Punishing Raiden" who is traveling throughout the realms punishing anyone who is trying to invade Earthrealm

Shang Tsung and Reiko working with Kotal Kahn to protect outworld

Gear system akin to Injustice 2

Fujin will be playable

Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, Goro, Kano, Baraka, Melina, and Ferra & Torr will not be playable this time around

Announcement at VGAs

The picture associated with the leak

Now, it's important to take this, as with most leaks, with a grain of salt. However, a lot of the bullet points in regards to the story mode definitely make sense.

The main concern that some have with these leaks is the lack of characters like Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, Goro, Kano, Baraka, and Melina.

While Ferra & Torr were only recently added in MK X, the other characters are mainstays and icons in the Mortal Kombat community.

What do you think about these possible leaks? How do you feel about some of the exclusions to MK 11? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to stick with Sportskeeda for all your gaming news!