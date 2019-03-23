Mortal Kombat 11 New Trailer introduces Noob Saibot: Top 10 things you should know about Noob Saibot

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 released today in North America and Europe across all major gaming platforms and yesterday revealed the official trailer for Noob Saibot. The short trailer focused on all the major attacks of Noob Saibot, including the gruesome fatality.

Mortal Kombat series fans might already know the true identity of Noob Saibot. Though there are many players all around the world who might not know much about Noob Saibot. With mesmerizing and fluent gameplay, phenomenal graphical details and animations will make you forget about any background story while indulging you with the rich immense gameplay.

So, here are the top 10 things that you should know about Noob Saibot-

Noob Saibot is also known as Bi-Han, the first Sub-Zero. Bi-Han was murdered by Scorpion at the end of the first Mortal Kombat tournament. Bi-Han was resurrected as Noob Saibot by Quan Chi. Before resurrection as Noob Saibot, Bi-Han was one of the most powerful and devout members of the Lin Kuei clan. Noob Saibot is the very incarnation of evil as the evil within his soul was released by stripping him of pride, compassion, and everything else that made him human. Noob Saibot main aim was to conquer the entire world. Noob Saibot superior powers are of shadow elements. Bi-han before resurrection as Noob Saibot was one of the greatest cryomancer. Noob Saibot has served antagonists of Mortal Kombat franchise such as Shao Kahn and Shinnok. Noob Saibot has allegiance to no one except himself, he may have served evil leaders like Shao Kahn and Shinnok but never devoted himself to their cause.

