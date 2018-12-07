Mortal Kombat News: Mortal Kombat 11 revealed at 2018 Game Awards

Classic Scorpion looks great in this new teaser trailer

After months of teasing the fan base, Ed Boon himself appeared at this year's Game Awards to bring fighting game fans some good news. Mortal Kombat 11 is coming!

We've been anticipating this announcement for a while now, and a recent leak hinted that we would indeed see a trailer at this year's Game Awards. However, the crowd in attendance was nonetheless surprised by an appearance by NetherRealm head Ed Boon.

Boon was introduced to reveal this year's best sports/racing game. However, when he motioned to the screen to give us the nominees, something incredible happened.

A Mortal Kombat teaser was shown giving us an epic battle between two of the series biggest mainstays, the Thunder God Raiden and the Shirai Ryu Assassin Scorpion. It was as brutal and gory as we wanted it to be. The trailer opened with the dead bodies of the White Lotus Society at the temple while Raiden and Scorpion traded blows in the sky.

Raiden killed the NetherRealm demon, but Scorpion quickly revived, donning his classic gear. He then destroyed the Thunder God before decapitating him and piercing his skull with his iconic spear.

Rariden was surrounded by darker energy, and it appears that the idea of "Punisher Raiden" from the leak earlier in the week may have some merit.

Mortal Kombat 11 hits shelves globally on April 23rd, 2019. With the release of the new trailer and the immediate hype the game has received, it's clear that Ed Boon and Netherrealm just earned a Flawless Victory.

