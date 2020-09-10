Soul Mortal's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

If you are a keen observer of PUBG Mobile Esports, then you ought to know about Naman Mathur, aka Mortal. He is one of the most prominent figures in Indian Esports. Mortal is also the owner of Team Soul, which is a PUBG Mobile team.

In the aftermath of PUBG Mobile ban in India, Mortal has started streaming various games, including Free Fire, on his YouTube channel. Yesterday, he played Free Fire on his live stream, where he was accompanied by SouL ViperR and 8-bit Mafia. They also played the famous Clash Squad mode in a custom room against Scout, Mavi, Regaltos and Ajjubhai.

You can watch the stream below:

Mortal’s Free Fire ID

Mortal’s Free Fire ID is 2345006364, and in-game name is yesmortal.

Mortal’s Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Mortal hasn’t unlocked the ranked mode yet, and has played only a handful of games. As of now, he has notched up 12 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 12.

When it comes to the duo mode, he hasn’t played any match. Mortal also won the only game he played alone. He racked up 18 kills in the game.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad stats

Mortal has played a total of 6 games in the Clash Squad mode, emerging victorious in 2 of them. The Esports star has also played maintained a KD ratio of 1.36. He has killed 18 enemies, having an average damage per match of 1860.

His YouTube channel

Mortal started his journey on YouTube with Mini Militia. The first video on this channel dates back to September 2016. He then switched to PUBG Mobile after its release. Since then, he has garnered more than 6.14 million subscribers and 718 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His Social Media

He is active on Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his Twitter profile.

