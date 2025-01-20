The Honkai Star Rail 2.7 update expired a couple of days ago. Right before it ended, a post from an X user @hxg_diluc showcased a compilation of characters used to complete one of the end-game activities, Memory of Chaos. Posts like this allow players to know about the effective characters so they can easily tackle the challenge after it resets. Trailblazers don’t have to think much as the units’ effectiveness still stays the same, even after the activity refreshes once.

This article takes a look at the top 10 most-picked characters in Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Memory of Chaos.

10 most used characters in Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Memory of Chaos

As mentioned, right before version 3.0 began, an X user @hxg_diluc shared a post featuring a list of characters that were used to complete one of the title’s end-game activities, Memory of Chaos during Honkai Star Rail 2.7.

The 10 most used characters in version 2.7 MoC are as follows:

Firefly – 89.2% Fugue – 86.9% Ruan Mei – 85.2% Aventurine – 83.3% Jiaoque – 80.4% Lingsha – 78.8% Robin – 73.9% Rappa – 66.6% Huohuo – 66.1% Sunday – 65.5%

The 5-star characters have dominated Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 2.7. As we can see above, every single character boasts the 5-star rarity.

Firefly (Image via HoYoverse)

As usual, Firefly, the best BE DPS unit is on the top with an 89.2% pick rate, making her the most used character to clear MoC in version 2.7. It is not surprising since she has been one of the meta-defining units for a couple of updates now.

Besides Firefly, more characters specializing in the BE (Break Effect) playstyle — such as Fugue, Ruan Mei, Jiaoque, Lingsha, and Rappa — can be seen in the list. Among them, Fugue is the newest addition to the BE roster which has a whopping 86.9% pick rate.

Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Moreover, as an excellent sustainer, Aventurine secured fourth place in this list with an 83.3% usage rate. He is one of the few sustainers who can not only fit into numerous team compositions but also boost his team members’ damage.

Lastly, Sunday's 10th spot is quite justifiable as there weren’t many characters that could be paired with him in Honkai Star Rail version 2.7.

