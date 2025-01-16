Genshin Impact's roster now includes 90+ playable characters following the end of 2024. During the past year, players saw the release of several new units and the return of some beloved old ones. Naturally, some characters are more popular in the community than others, and HoYoverse recently conducted a survey to determine that.

On that note, this article lists the most popular male and female Genshin Impact characters of 2024, as per a player survey.

HoYoverse reveals most popular Genshin Impact characters of 2024

On HoYoverse's social media app, HoYoLAB, Favonius Messenger conducted a player survey asking the community to vote for their favorite Genshin Impact characters to determine who the most popular ones are. The voting began on December 27, 2024, and included a list of all units released prior to that date. After around three weeks and with input from over 1,482,307 players, the results have now been announced.

Most popular male and female characters of 2024 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the top ten most popular Genshin Impact characters of 2024:

Neuvillette : 72,221 votes

: 72,221 votes Furina : 69,049 votes

: 69,049 votes Arlecchino : 68,864 votes

: 68,864 votes Zhongli : 54,274 votes

: 54,274 votes Raiden Shogun : 47,237 votes

: 47,237 votes Wanderer : 45,457 votes

: 45,457 votes Kinich : 45,358 votes

: 45,358 votes Kaedehara Kazuha : 45,151 votes

: 45,151 votes Nahida : 41,548 votes

: 41,548 votes Wriothesley: 39,827 votes

Players can see that the Hydro Sovereign, Neuvillette, has emerged to be the most popular character in the title for 2024, with over 72,221 votes. This is not surprising, considering he is among the most important characters from the Fontaine saga and is often regarded as the best main DPS in the current meta.

Following him and trailing in the second place is another cast member from Fontaine, Furina. The namesake Hydro Archon has received over 69,043 votes, making her the most popular female character for players. Not only has her personality won the hearts of many, but her kit has made her an indispensable choice for many team comps.

In third place stands the Fourth Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, with 62,864 votes. She is the second most popular female character from 2024. Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Navia trail behind her in this category for the third, fourth, and fifth places, with 47,237, 41,548, and 39,632 votes, respectively.

In the most popular male characters category, the Geo Archon, Zhongli, has snagged the second place. He is also the fourth-highest-voted character overall in the survey, with over 54,274 votes. However, within the male category, Zhongli is followed by the Wanderer, Kinich, and Kazuha, with the three getting 45,457, 45,358, and 45,151 votes, respectively.

One of the most noteworthy results of this survey is Kinich's overall ranking at seventh place. Unlike the others in the top ten, Kinich hasn't been present in the game for long, having debuted in September 2024.

Who are the least popular Genshin Impact characters of 2024?

Aloy (Image via HoYoverse)

When discussing the most popular characters, players may also be curious about the least favorite ones. In the survey, Aloy received the least number of votes, raking in just 969 of them. Yun Jin and Xinyan join her in the bottom three, receiving 1,637 and 1,295 votes, respectively.

