Most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss has brought forth a new lineup of enemies. Some are easy to defeat, while with others, a fair bit of strategizing is required. Fortunately, the current Abyss rotation does not feature many bosses who require specific team setups and compositions, making Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss F2P-friendly. Regardless, knowing the most suitable teams for the current Spiral Abyss rotation will be helpful.

Ad

X user @hxg_diluc has once again shared a list of the top teams used by players for Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss. The user often hosts monthly surveys wherein players can submit their current Spiral Abyss data, which is used to tally a list of the top teams and characters for the current rotation.

This article lists the top 10 teams used to clear Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss, according to this survey.

Ad

Trending

Most popular teams used to clear Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to @hxg_diluc's survey (which had a sample size of 1,25,490 players), these are the top 10 most used teams:

Mavuika + Xilonen + Citlali + Bennett: 49.6% Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Baizhu: 29% Neuvillette + Furina + Xilonen + Kazuha: 28.3% Xiao + Xianyun + Furina + Faruzan: 15.6% Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi: 13% Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Charlotte: 10.9% Neuvillette + Furina + Zhongli + Kazuha: 9.4% Wriothesley + Emilie + Thoma + Bennett: 8.1% Arlecchino + Citlali + Kazuha + Bennett: 8% Alhaitham + Nahida + Xinqgiu + Kuki Shinobu: 7.7%

As seen from this survey, a Melt team with Mavuika as a main DPS, along with Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett as supports is the top team used to clear Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss. Not only is this currently Mavuika's best team, but it also allows players to deal incredible amounts of frontloaded damage, making it a top choice for tough endgame challenges such as Spiral Abyss.

Ad

Teams with Neuvillette and Furina are also popular, as Neuvillette is a very strong AoE DPS and can clear multiple waves of enemies quickly. Since Floor 12 of this Spiral Abyss buffs Swirl DMG, teams with Xianyun and Faruzan are also good picks.

Surprisingly, the featured character of this update — Yumemizuki Mizuki — has not made it to any of the top teams despite being an Anemo character who can deal Swirl DMG.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.