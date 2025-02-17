Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss Guide: Strategies and best team comps

With the release of Genshin Impact 5.4, a new cycle of the Spiral Abyss is here. This rotation features enemies such as the Consecrated Beasts, Experimental Field Generator, and the Solitary Suanni. Compared to some previous cycles, the current enemy lineup for Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss is relatively easy. Regardless, knowing the optimal characters and team compositions to use always goes a long way in achieving a full clear.

This article discusses some of the best team compositions that you can use for Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss, as well as a few tips, tricks, and strategies to get the best results.

Best strategies and team compositions for Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss

Floor 11

Best teams for Floor 11 in Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Ley Line Disorder for Floor 11 increases the Elemental Mastery of all party members by 200. Hence, picking characters who scale off Elemental Mastery would be the best choice for this floor. These are some teams that you can use to clear Floor 11 of Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss:

First half

Mizuki + Citlali + Venti + Xiangling

Mizuki + Mavuika + Citlali + Bennett

Hu Tao + Yelan + Zhongli + Xingqiu

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Xilonen

The first half of Floor 11 Chamber 1 is a monolith defense chamber, so you will need to bring characters who have AoE attacks or those who are good at crowd control. Chambers 2 and 3 don't have any particularly hard enemies, so it should be easy to clear them with well-built DPS characters.

Second half

Mavuika + Citlali + Xilonen + Bennett

Chasca + Furina + Ororon + Bennett

Arlecchino + Yelan + Zhongli + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

The second half of Floor 11 has some relatively tanky enemies such as the Specialist Meks, the Thunderhelm Lawachurl, and two Consecrated Beasts. Single-target DPS characters will excel in this half, but you can also use AoE DPS characters if you want. Keep in mind that you will need a Pyro or Cryo character to quickly take down the Thunderhelm Lawachurl's Electro shield to avoid wasting time.

Floor 12

Best teams for Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss has two Ley Line Disorders on Floor 12. They are:

First half : Swirl DMG dealt by the active character is increased by 600%.

: Swirl DMG dealt by the active character is increased by 600%. Second half: Charged Attack DMG dealt by Cryo characters is increased by 75%.

Keeping these Ley Line Disorders in mind, a character who can deal Swirl DMG is ideal for the first half, while a Cryo-wielding character who deals DMG via Charged Attacks is the best option for the second half.

Here are some teams that you can use for Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 5.4 Spiral Abyss:

First half

Mizuki + Citlali + Mavuika + Bennett

Mizuki + Furina + Ororon + Sigewinne

Mizuki + Kazuha + Emilie + Bennett

Heizou + Fischl + Faruzan + Kuki Shinobu

Characters such as Yumemizuki Mizuki and Heizou who are Anemo DPS characters are great choices for the first half of Floor 12, especially because of the extra 600% Swirl DMG Ley Line Disorder bonus. There are no enemies that need specific elemental setups in this half, meaning that any team with one well-built DPS and three decently-built supports will clear this half pretty easily.

Additionally, most of the enemies in the first half consist of enemies that can be staggered — such as Eremites, Hilichurls, and Mitachurls. Hence, characters who are good at crowd control (such as Kazuha, Venti, and Sucrose) will be a good choice for this half of Floor 12.

Second half

Wriothesley + Shenhe + Xiangling + Bennett

Wriothesley + Furina + Mavuika + Bennett

Mavuika + Citlali + Xilonen + Bennett

Ayaka + Shenhe + Furina + Xilonen

The two notable enemies in the second half of Floor 12 are the Experimental Field Generator and the Solitary Suanni. Since Cryo Charged Attacks get a boost in this half, using a character like Wriothesley who deals dedicated Charged Attack damage is a very good option. If you use Wriothesley as your main DPS, you can pick either to play him in a Melt team or a Freeze team. Both teams are good options and pretty effective against the two enemies of note.

If you don't have Wriothesley, you can still easily clear this half with any other DPS character. Just make sure to bring along a Cryo character as well as a Pyro/Hydro character to stun the Solitary Suanni while it is in its invulnerable phase.

