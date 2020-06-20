Which is the most powerful gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a game filed with a variety of guns and other accessories, thus leaving players spoilt for choice.

We take a look at the most powerful weapon in the game in terms of damage done to foes.

PUBG Mobile has various guns that players can avail. Each weapon differs from the other, and their proper usage is required to reach higher tiers.

In PUBG Mobile, players also use specific types of guns for different ranges. SMGs and shotguns cannot be used over a long-range, whereas the bolt-action rifles cannot be used in short-range battles.

Players prefer to use guns that deal the highest damage in the game. This always raises the question as to which gun deals the most damage, thus knocking out opponents quicker. Let's take a look at the most powerful gun in PUBG Mobile.

AWM in PUBG Mobile

AWM is a gun which deals severe damage, and that's the reason this bolt-action rifle is preferred by so many players in PUBG Mobile. However, this weapon is quite rare and can only be found in airdrops. It has a base hit damage of 105, and uses the .300 magnum ammunition, apart from having four attachment slots.

Getting a hand on this weapon is not easy, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that the player will win the game if they have it, as he/she must learn to use this weapon efficiently. Even a player with Level 3 helmet cannot withstand a headshot from this gun. Finding a Quickdraw Extended mag or Quickdraw mag makes this gun an absolute beast.

This gun is quite challenging to master, as landing a shot on faraway enemy is sometimes tricky, and requires a lot of practice. Players can practice with the AWM in the training ground in PUBG Mobile, so that when they get their hand on this weapon in the game, they will be able to use it to its full potential.

Shotguns also deal very high damage in close combat, but their per bullet damage is lesser than that of the AWM, as they fire more than one bullet per pellet.