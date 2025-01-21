Most used teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Memory of Chaos

Players must build teams featuring meta-defining Honkai Star Rail characters to complete Memory of Chaos. While the previous update, version 2.7, ended a week ago, X user @StarRailVerse1 shared a post that showcases the most picked team compositions that were used to complete Memory of Chaos while the patch was live.

This article takes a look at the 10 most picked team compositions that players used to complete Memory of Chaos during Honkai Star Rail 2.7.

10 most picked team compositions in Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Memory of Chaos

The top 10 most used teams orTrailblazers used to clear Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 2.7 are mostly filled with meta-defining 5-star characters. According to the post shared by @StarRailVerse1, the 10 most picked team compositions are:

Lingsha, Fugue, Ruan Mei, and Firefly – 52.8% Topaz, Feixiao, Aventurine, and Robin – 43.5% Jing Yuan, Huohuo, Robin, and Sunday – 40.8% Fugue, Ruan Mei, Firefly, and Harmony MC (Trailblazer) – 40.7% Jiaoqiu, Aventurine, Acheron, and Pela – 26.5% Lingsha, Fugue, Ruan Mei, and Rappa – 24.4% Jing Yuan, Aventurine, Robin, and Sunday – 23.2% Jiaoqiu, Aventurine, Sparkle, and Acheron – 20.1% Feixiao, Aventurine, Robin, and March 7th (Hunt) – 18.6% Ruan Mei, Rappa, Harmony MC, and Gallagher – 16.8%

Fugue (Image via HoYoverse)

Among all the abovementioned team compositions, we can see the majority of them specializing in BE (Break Effect). This shows how good and potent this playstyle is. Throughout the list we can see several BE teams featuring Rappa, Firefly, Lingsha, Ruan Mei, and more.

In the list, we can see the usual Firefly hypercarry team on top with a 52.8% pick rate. Fugue replaced HMC in this composition as she was released in version 2.7 and her abilities are more viable than the latter.

Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from the Break Effect team compositions, we can also see some follow-up attack teams. Out of all, the team consisting of Feixiao, Robin, Aventurine, and Topaz has been picked the most due to their good synergy.

Since Sunday was released in Honkai Star Rail 2.7, we can see a couple of team compositions featuring him. One such is the third entry, which has a 40.8% pick-rate. As he was a brand-new character that didn’t have good synergy with most units in the title, the teams he is in are almost identical.

