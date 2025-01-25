Most used teams in Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Apocalyptic Shadow

Soon after Honkai Star Rail 3.0’s release, one of the high-tier/end-game activities — Apocalyptic Shadow — received an update that reset everyone's progress. Therefore, Trailblazers had to complete the activity again to acquire all of the associated rewards. While most are busy clearing the activity, an X user, @StarRailVerse1 unveiled what teams players are using to overcome the challenge.

This article lists the 10 most picked team compositions that players are using to complete Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Apocalyptic Shadow.

10 most used team compositions that Trailblazers picked to clear Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Apocalyptic Shadow

The top 10 most picked teams that completed Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Apocalyptic Shadow are as follows:

Firefly, Fugue, Lingsha, and Ruan Mei: 13.89% Rappa, Fugue, Lingsha, and Ruan Mei: 5.07% Feixiao, Topaz & Numby, Robin, and Aventurine: 4.85% The Herta, Jade, Robin, and Aventurine: 4.76% Acheron, Jiaoqiu, Pela, and Aventurine: 2.48% Kafka, Black Swan, Ruan Mei, and Huohuo: 1.83% Jing Yuan, Robin, Sunday, and Aventurine: 1.20% Acheron, Kafka, Black Swan, and Aventurine: 0.91% Fugue, Harmony MC, Ruan Mei, and Lingsha: 0.84% Yunli, Robin, Huohuo, and Sunday: 0.73%

Firefly in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Among the team compositions mentioned above, we can see several that specialize in dissimilar playstyles like FUA, BE, and more. Since the BE teams are quite popular, Firefly’s usual hypercarry team securing first place is not a surprise.

Apart from that, we can also see Rappa and Lingsha Super Break teams. Since the latter requires all of her Eidolons, not many players have access to them which also affects the team’s pick-rate.

Taking a look at the FUA and Counterattack teams, we can see two featuring Feixiao and Yunli as the primary DPS unit. Besides these two compositions, most other teams are either dual damage dealers or Hypercarry ones.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab characters leaked

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of Hypercarry teams, Acheron’s usual team has been picked quite a lot to complete Apocalyptic Shadow. Apart from that, a team featuring Jing Yuan, Sunday, Robin, and Aventurine can be seen on the list. Although other DPS characters overshadowed Jing Yuan, Sunday’s release made him useful again.

Interestingly, Kafka and Black Swan’s dual DoT team can be seen securing the sixth spot on the list. It's quite surprising to see this team being used by players again as it got overshadowed after the debut of BE characters.

