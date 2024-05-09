MOUZ vs G2 - CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19 2024 Quarter Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

MOUZ will go up against its old rivals G2 at ESL Pro League Season 19 for the Quarter Finals. The matchup will be fascinating to witness since the two teams are well aware of one another's playstyles and tactics. G2 is coming off a four-match win streak while MOUZ is coming off a three-match win streak. The last time the two teams clashed was earlier this year at IEM Chengdu.

Back then, the German team defeated G2 with a 2:1 scoreline. Now, the latter has a chance of getting back at their rivals. It will come down to team cooperation, strategies, and map picks.

Here's more about the match.

Note: Part of this article is based on the author's opinion.

MOUZ vs G2 CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19: Who will become the champions?

Predictions

Expand Tweet

Both teams have performed rather brilliantly in the season so far. The match has to be close and will likely end in a 2:1 scoreline in favor of MOUZ. The team's last match was against Team Liquid, and players like xertioN and siuhy stood out.

Both players created multiple highlights to take the team to a 2:0 victory along with the others on the first map, Nuke. Mirage was their second map where Jimpphat and IGL siuhy showed their combined talents to secure the map at a 13-7 score.

There are star players on both teams, with some of the best CS2 riflers like NiKo from G2. The same team also has m0NESY and nexa serving as brilliant strategic powerhouses for G2. However, despite their prowess, they couldn't fully dominate French team 3DMAX during their last match.

3DMAX secured 10 rounds on Map 1 despite their loss and won the second map. It was on Map 3, Inferno, that G2 looked overwhelmingly powerful against the opponents.

Their last match against M80 was also thoroughly entertaining with the game going to a 22-20 overtime scoreline in G2's favor. Yet again, a firefight between two teams. M80 has previously defeated G2 so Map 1 coming close after a struggle was certainly a sign to fill in the gaps.

Expand Tweet

MOUZ, on the other hand, defeated GamerLegion after a hurtful 13-1 score on Map 1, Nuke. The map was picked by its opponents. Map 2 was more of a struggle with the scores going up to 16-12 but it was still a dominant performance.

It has previously played against G2. In fact, the teams have crossed paths 10 times, out of which the German team has taken home only four victories. Perhaps this time, they have the chance to get one more win over their old rivals.

It can all come down to map pick. MOUZ has a 100% win ratio on Mirage and 80% and above on Vertigo and Overpass. Getting some of these maps in the lineup would greatly increase their chances.

MOUZ looks like they're in great form and even though G2 is one of the best CS2 teams out there, this one match may just go to the former.

Head-to-head

MOUZ vs G2 is a saga that has been seen many times at the pro level in CS2. The teams have played against one another 10 times at multiple international events since 2023. The score so far is 4-6 in G2's favor.

Previous results

Expand Tweet

MOUZ's most recent result was their victory over Liquid. The match was won with a 2-0 score. In the meantime, G2's most recent result was a 2-1 victory against 3DMAX.

ESL Pro League Season 19 roster

MOUZ

Ádám (torzsi) Torzsás

Dorian (xertioN) Berman

Kamil (siuhy) Szkaradek (IGL)

Jimi (Jimpphat) Salo

Ludvig (Brollan) Brolin

G2

Nemanja (huNter-)Kovač

Nikola (NiKo) Kovač

Ilya (m0NESY) Osipov

Rasmus (HooXi) Nielsen

Nemanja (nexa) Isaković

When and where to watch:

The quarter-final CS2 match at the grand stage of ESL Pro League Season 19 will take place on May 9, 2024, at 19:30 CEST. It can be watched from multiple sources but here are the official Twitch and YouTube links to watch the match live.