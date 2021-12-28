Moving Out is the latest free title from Epic Games Store: Here's how to claim it

'Moving Out' is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store, but it won't be forever.

The game will remain free to claim for exactly 24 hours, from December 28th 9:30 IST to December 29th 9:30 IST. The Epic Games Store has opened its vault for one free game per day for 15 days, as its year-end ritual. Moving Out marks the 13th free game in the program.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



Make sure you snag Moving Out before this deal moves on!



epic.gm/15-days-2021 Only a few days left of our 15 days of freebies… 📦😢Make sure you snag Moving Out before this deal moves on! Only a few days left of our 15 days of freebies… 📦😢Make sure you snag Moving Out before this deal moves on! epic.gm/15-days-2021 https://t.co/BHq3fYTuwx

As with all games from the free weekly Epic Games vault, the game will remain free to keep forever if claimed today and tomorrow; up until the next mystery game in the queue takes its place. All you have to do in order to claim it is create an Epic Games account for free. After this, the game can be claimed from the Epic Games store, either on the Epic Games Launcher or by visiting this link.

Why you should get Moving Out from the Epic Games Store giveaway

Moving Out is a physics-based co-op puzzle game from Team 17, the publisher behind numerous popular Switch franchises like Overcooked!, Worms, and The Escapists. Co-incidentally, Overcooked! and Escapists titles have also been featured on the free Epic Games vault before.

Moving Out is rated as one of the coziest couch co-op experiences of 2020. Similar to Overcooked! both visually and otherwise, Moving Out is intended to be played with a friend.

As employees of the 'Smooth Moves' furniture removal service, up to 4 players can team up to rearrange and remove furnitures through numerous sets of apartments. There are several levels of challenges and obstacles. Despite its multiplayer-first design principle, the game can also be played solo.

Note that the free Epic Games copy only offers the base game without its two addons - "Movers in Paradise" and "The Employees of The Month Pack".

Moving Out: PC Requirements

Minimum

Windows 7 SP1 x64

Intel Core2 Duo E8400/AMD Phenom II X2 550

4 GB RAM

DX12

Intel UHD 630/ Radeon Vega 8

Recommended

Also Read Article Continues below

Windows 10 x64

Intel Pentium G4600/AMD FX-4350

8 GB RAM

DX12

GeForce GTX 750/Radeon R9 270X

Edited by Mason J. Schneider