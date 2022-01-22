Mr Beard stands up for Pokimane, speaks against conveniently differing beauty standards among men

Imane "Pokimane '' Anys stays on the radar after the massive controversy, including her and JiDionpremium. Recently, a user on Twitter called The Quartering targeted Pokimane and commented on her beauty standards.
Twitter user "The Quartering" tweeted about Pokimane saying that being s*xist is one thing, but being attractive, be it a male or female, does put you on easy mode on Twitch and YouTube. He further says that there is a reason for her to wear 6 pounds of makeup, and it's not because “she wants to.”
Another Twitter user, Mr Beard, took a stance against this controversial take and said that people like The Quartering, who shame women for wearing makeup, are the same people that shamed her for not wearing the same.
He continues by saying that men like The Quartering will force their beauty standards onto women, and there’s no winning side in this scenario.
Jeremy "The Quartering" Hambly is an American YouTube user and an active Twitter user known for his commentaries on current American political events, video games, and comics. He has been a very outspoken individual known for his criticism of YouTube's policies and his direct opposition to "cancel culture."
He is known to put out many videos every week with very deceptive thumbnails. Some people consider his content to be clickbait. The tweet by Mr Beard has since gone viral and has attracted a lot of attention. Currently, it has been retweeted 3,868 times and has 64k likes.
Audience's mixed reactions to Mr Beard’s tweet over Pokimane
There have been a lot of polarizing reactions to Mr Beard's stance. Some people agreed with Mr Beard’s opinion, while some agreed with The Quartering’s opinion.
Ryan “Mr Beard” Beard is a 24-year-old American YouTuber and TikToker who creates comic and satire-based content. He started his YouTube channel in March 2016. He is also known to garner his fame after competing on the eleventh season of America’s Got Talent.
He currently has 335k subscribers on YouTube, with 12.2 million channel views. He is active on Twitter and Instagram, where he has 9.3k and 45.8k followers, respectively.