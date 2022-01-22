Mr Beard stands up for Pokimane, speaks against conveniently differing beauty standards among men

Imane "Pokimane '' Anys stays on the radar after the massive controversy, including her and JiDionpremium. Recently, a user on Twitter called The Quartering targeted Pokimane and commented on her beauty standards.

Twitter user "The Quartering" tweeted about Pokimane saying that being s*xist is one thing, but being attractive, be it a male or female, does put you on easy mode on Twitch and YouTube. He further says that there is a reason for her to wear 6 pounds of makeup, and it's not because “she wants to.”

Another Twitter user, Mr Beard, took a stance against this controversial take and said that people like The Quartering, who shame women for wearing makeup, are the same people that shamed her for not wearing the same.

He continues by saying that men like The Quartering will force their beauty standards onto women, and there’s no winning side in this scenario.

Mr Beard @mrbeardofficial People like you that shame women for wearing makeup are the exact same people who shamed the picture of Pokimane without makeup on. Men will force the beauty standard onto women that they have to wear makeup and then shit on women for wearing it. There’s no winning People like you that shame women for wearing makeup are the exact same people who shamed the picture of Pokimane without makeup on. Men will force the beauty standard onto women that they have to wear makeup and then shit on women for wearing it. There’s no winning https://t.co/Li1uuU7Iys

Jeremy "The Quartering" Hambly is an American YouTube user and an active Twitter user known for his commentaries on current American political events, video games, and comics. He has been a very outspoken individual known for his criticism of YouTube's policies and his direct opposition to "cancel culture."

He is known to put out many videos every week with very deceptive thumbnails. Some people consider his content to be clickbait. The tweet by Mr Beard has since gone viral and has attracted a lot of attention. Currently, it has been retweeted 3,868 times and has 64k likes.

Audience's mixed reactions to Mr Beard’s tweet over Pokimane

There have been a lot of polarizing reactions to Mr Beard's stance. Some people agreed with Mr Beard’s opinion, while some agreed with The Quartering’s opinion.

Two, only two of the top 100 earning streamers on twitch are female. @mrbeardofficial Really? Being an attractive woman on twitch is easy mode? That must by why there are so many attractive women among the top 100 earning twitch streamers.I mean it's ridiculous, *checks notes*Two, only two of the top 100 earning streamers on twitch are female. @mrbeardofficial Really? Being an attractive woman on twitch is easy mode? That must by why there are so many attractive women among the top 100 earning twitch streamers.I mean it's ridiculous, *checks notes*Two, only two of the top 100 earning streamers on twitch are female.

Noah Ollan @noah_ollan @mrbeardofficial He's right about it being on easy mode in some cases, but so? People make due with what they have, so because one doesn't have that "easy mode" you're gonna call out everyone else who does? I rather worry about my own life and how to make my life as easy as possible @mrbeardofficial He's right about it being on easy mode in some cases, but so? People make due with what they have, so because one doesn't have that "easy mode" you're gonna call out everyone else who does? I rather worry about my own life and how to make my life as easy as possible

2c @2cents2k @mrbeardofficial No one is forcing anything, if people don't like other peoples opinions, then stop listening or reading. If you are a female, and you are pretty, the chances of being successful, or getting a lot of viewers is way higher than any guy just starting streaming. Its a fact no? @mrbeardofficial No one is forcing anything, if people don't like other peoples opinions, then stop listening or reading. If you are a female, and you are pretty, the chances of being successful, or getting a lot of viewers is way higher than any guy just starting streaming. Its a fact no?

Uncle Brad @Friend0fTheSh0w @mrbeardofficial How exactly is it "easy mode" for women who are constantly harassed online because people find them attractive? 🙄 @mrbeardofficial How exactly is it "easy mode" for women who are constantly harassed online because people find them attractive? 🙄

Ugly🐐 @UglyAmericanTV @mrbeardofficial Not trying to invalidate your argument but if you are really letting someone that looks like this affect your self image you’ve got a lot more to work on than a make up pallet. The winning starts when you stop listening to people with incel energy @mrbeardofficial Not trying to invalidate your argument but if you are really letting someone that looks like this affect your self image you’ve got a lot more to work on than a make up pallet. The winning starts when you stop listening to people with incel energy https://t.co/QbDwpCniBH

Xalmor @Xalmor2 @mrbeardofficial I don't care for the quartering, but where did he shame anyone? Looking nice and presentable gives people an advantage. Why is this a problem to you? @mrbeardofficial I don't care for the quartering, but where did he shame anyone? Looking nice and presentable gives people an advantage. Why is this a problem to you?

JayToon @JayT00n @mrbeardofficial A couple things wrong with that statement. Girls wear makeup, yes "because they want to" tf? And if those 6 pounds of makeup would put girls on easy mody why are only 3 of the top 100 streamers female? @mrbeardofficial A couple things wrong with that statement. Girls wear makeup, yes "because they want to" tf? And if those 6 pounds of makeup would put girls on easy mody why are only 3 of the top 100 streamers female?

Stephy🌙 ~ 🧙‍♀️Raven🎮 @xStephyJox @mrbeardofficial People moan you should wear makeup if they deem you ugly, then when you do weae makeup they say you're only pretty because of the makeup. I have friends who class mental stability as making the effort to put makeup on and others who congratulate a natural face. Cannot win. @mrbeardofficial People moan you should wear makeup if they deem you ugly, then when you do weae makeup they say you're only pretty because of the makeup. I have friends who class mental stability as making the effort to put makeup on and others who congratulate a natural face. Cannot win.

Ian @notasethrogen @mrbeardofficial His point also just doesnt make sense, shes an entertainer who spends hours everyday on camera. Of course she would want to present herself as best she could. Even the most "manly" actors are wearing the same amount of makeup when they are filming action movies, its no different @mrbeardofficial His point also just doesnt make sense, shes an entertainer who spends hours everyday on camera. Of course she would want to present herself as best she could. Even the most "manly" actors are wearing the same amount of makeup when they are filming action movies, its no different

Ryan “Mr Beard” Beard is a 24-year-old American YouTuber and TikToker who creates comic and satire-based content. He started his YouTube channel in March 2016. He is also known to garner his fame after competing on the eleventh season of America’s Got Talent.

He currently has 335k subscribers on YouTube, with 12.2 million channel views. He is active on Twitter and Instagram, where he has 9.3k and 45.8k followers, respectively.

