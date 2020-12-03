MrBeast hints at buying smaller YouTube channels for $100,000 as an “investment” experiment

Recently, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson posted on Twitter announcing that he is willing to spend up to $100,000 to buy a stake in random YouTube channels.

MrBeast is widely known for his philanthropic acts and often hosts random giveaways and competitions. He has now announced that he is looking to buy a 10% stake in random YouTube channels as an “investment opportunity.”

Depending on the channel’s size, MrBeast said that he would be willing to pay anywhere between $10,000 to $100,000 for a 10% stake in it. This will be the first time something like this has occurred, but MrBeast said he is OK with conducting such an experiment to see how it works out.

MrBeast says he will pay up to $100,000 for a 10% stake in YouTubers’ channels

MrBeast is a popular YouTuber often credited with pioneering the specific genre of “expensive stunts.” The American is also the co-creator of Team Trees, an organization that has raised over $22 million for the Arbor Day Foundation.

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers of this generation, with over 47 million subscribers. Of late, he has been playing Among Us with various internet personalities/streamers. This includes names like Corpse Husband, PewDiePie, Pokimane, and Valkyrae.

As seen in his tweets, MrBeast was wondering about “investment opportunities” and said he didn’t know anything about the stock market. However, he “wished” that there was a way to invest money in social media influencers, as he finds the stock market boring.

Like when I see a channel that I think will blow up, I wish I could just like buy shares in it or something lol — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

The 22-year-old explained via another tweet that he wishes for a scenario where he can buy “shares” in any YouTube channel that he thinks will blow up in the future. Finally, he posted another tweet looking for “small YouTubers” who would be willing to let him buy 10% stakes in their channels for anywhere between $10,000 to $100,000.

Any small youtuber want to give me 10% of your channel for like $10k to $100k? (Depends on ur size) Let’s run an experiment and see how it works lol — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 1, 2020

Quite a few YouTubers showed up almost immediately to let him know that they would be open to such an offer.

Image via MrBeast, Twitter

Advertisement

Image via MrBeast, Twitter

Image via MrBeast, Twitter

While the nature of the transaction might be unique, MrBeast has already pioneered a trend of his own. It will not be surprising if his “investment scheme” in YouTube channels also pays off one way or another.