In this guide, we have detailed the Black Adam in Multiversus. Adam is a Bruiser-class fighter who is a villain and sometimes an anti-hero in the DC universe. Once an Egyptian emperor, this character has the blessings of various Gods who give him power, which he channels through his moves.

Multiversus features a massive roster of beloved Warner Bros characters such as Batman, Black Adam, Bugs Bunny, Jake the Dog, and Wonder Woman, each character offering distinct move sets and playstyle based on their character class. This article solely focuses on the DC villainous character Black Adam, below you can find all of his best move combos, movesets, perks, and more.

MultiVersus Black Adam guide

Unleash the wrath of God in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros)

Best combos for Black Adam in MultiVersus

Black Adam has various combos that can give him an edge over the enemies. Below, we have shared a few of the best combos this Bruiser-class warrior has in his kit.

Combo PC PlayStation Xbox Basic Combo

Side + J ► Shift ►Side + Attack Side + Square button ► Dodge ►Side + Square button Side + X button ► Dodge►Side + X button

Verticale combo into a projectile and grab Side + K ► Side + J► Up + K ► k Side + Triangle Button ► Side + Square button ► Up + Triangle Button► Triangle Button Side + Y Button► Side + X button ► Up + Y Button► Y Button

Black Adam movelist

Below, we have divided Black Adam’s Moves into two divisions: Attack Moves and Special Moves.

Attack Moves

Move type (ground/air) Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground THE MIGHT OF ATONFly forward tackling enemies Side Hold + J Side Hold 🡆 + Square button Side Hold 🡆 + X button Ground LIGHTNING SURGEUnleash a lighting attack that stun enemies Neutral J Neutral Square Button Neutral X Button Air THUNDER CLAPCharge a powerful lighting that breaks armor

Neutral J Neutral Square Button Neutral X Button Ground MIGHT OF KAHNDAQ

Combo of pouches ending with a grab Side 🡆 + J Side 🡆+ Square Button Side 🡆 + X Button Air SOARING RAGE

Perform a jab and a uppercut Side 🡆 + J Side 🡆+ Square Button Side 🡆 + X Button Ground CALL THE HEAVENS

AOE lightning attack Up 🡅 + J Up 🡅 + Square Button Up 🡅 + X Button Air ARC LIGHTNING

Same as ground Up 🡅 + J Up 🡅 + Square Button Up 🡅 + X Button Ground GROUNDED BLAST

Embue lighting in the ground that hurt enemies after a delay Down 🡇 + J Down 🡇 + Square Button Down 🡇 + X Button Air FLYING ROUNDHOUSE

A roundhouse kick with a sweetspot Down 🡇 + J Down 🡇 + Square Button Down 🡇 + X Button

Special Moves

Move type (ground/air) Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground ATON'S HAVOC

Grab enemies and shock them repeatedly Neutral K

Neutral Triangle Button Neutral Y Button Ground ZEHUTI'S FORESIGHT

Dash forward leaving a trail of projectiles

SIDE 🡆 + K SIDE 🡆 + Triangle Button SIDE 🡆 + Y Button Air ZEHUTI'S VISION

Same as ground

SIDE 🡆 + K SIDE 🡆 + Triangle Button SIDE 🡆 + Y Button Ground HERU'S FLIGHT

Briefly fly in any direction UP 🡅 + K UP 🡅 + Triangle Button UP 🡅 + Y Button Air HERU'S RECOVERY

Same as ground

UP 🡅 + K UP 🡅 + Triangle Button UP 🡅 + Y Button Ground SHU'S PROTECTION

Create a forcefield knocking foes back

DOWN 🡇 + K DOWN 🡇 + Triangle Button DOWN 🡇 + Y Button Air AMON'S WRATH

Throw two projectiles diagonally

DOWN 🡇 + K DOWN 🡇 + Triangle Button DOWN 🡇 + Y Button

Best perks for Black Adam in MultiVersus

Best perks for Black Adam in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros)

Perk type Perk Effect Signature Perk Circuit Breaker Deal 15% more damage to enemies affected by shock Standard Perk Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, projectiles shock enemies. Team Perk That's Flammable Doc! Teammates can ignite foes with melee attacks after hitting them with projectiles

Black Adam Perk List

Here are all the perks Black Adam receives by level-up:

I'll Take That

Last Stand

Boundless Energy

Circuit Breaker

The Hierarchy Of Power

Armor Crush

Aerial Acrobat

Signature perklist

Perk Effect Circuit Breaker Deal 15% more damage to enemies affected by shock School Me Once... After being knocked back by a projectile, you and your allies receive a block buff for 1 second The Hierarchy Of Power

Buff allies with lighting

Team perklist

Perk Effect That's Flammable Doc! Teammates can ignite foes with melee attacks after hitting them with projectiles

Standard perklist

Perk Effect Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, projectiles shock enemies. Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy

How to unlock Black Adam in MultiVersus

All the variants of Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros)

You can unlock Black Adam in MultiVersus with these methods:

Get Fighter Coins and buy him through the store

Gleamium can also be as currency to buy Black Adam.

Utilize a Character Token to unlock Black Adam.

How much does Black Adam cost?

Black Adam Cost: 1000 Gleamium / 3000 Fighter Currency

All Black Adam variants and prices

Variants Price Comic Classic Black Adam

800 Gleamium. Heart of Kahndaq Black Adam

800 Gleamium. The Man in Black

2,000 Gleamium.

Black Adam fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Once you reach character mastery with Black Adam, you will receive these rewards:

All rewards

Fighter Reward Black Adam Profile Icon, Badge, and Gleamium.

