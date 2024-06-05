  • home icon
  MultiVersus Black Adam guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Black Adam guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jun 05, 2024 14:34 GMT
Learn the moves of Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros)
Learn the moves of Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros)

In this guide, we have detailed the Black Adam in Multiversus. Adam is a Bruiser-class fighter who is a villain and sometimes an anti-hero in the DC universe. Once an Egyptian emperor, this character has the blessings of various Gods who give him power, which he channels through his moves.

Multiversus features a massive roster of beloved Warner Bros characters such as Batman, Black Adam, Bugs Bunny, Jake the Dog, and Wonder Woman, each character offering distinct move sets and playstyle based on their character class. This article solely focuses on the DC villainous character Black Adam, below you can find all of his best move combos, movesets, perks, and more.

MultiVersus Black Adam guide

Unleash the wrath of God in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros)
Unleash the wrath of God in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros)

Best combos for Black Adam in MultiVersus

also-read-trending Trending

Black Adam has various combos that can give him an edge over the enemies. Below, we have shared a few of the best combos this Bruiser-class warrior has in his kit.

Combo

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Basic Combo


Side + J ► Shift ►Side + Attack

Side + Square button ► Dodge ►Side + Square button

Side + X button

► Dodge►Side + X button


Verticale combo into a projectile and grab

Side + K ► Side + J► Up + K ► k

Side + Triangle Button ► Side + Square button ► Up + Triangle Button► Triangle Button

Side + Y Button► Side + X button ► Up + Y Button► Y Button

Black Adam movelist

Below, we have divided Black Adam’s Moves into two divisions: Attack Moves and Special Moves.

Attack Moves

Move type (ground/air)

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

THE MIGHT OF ATONFly forward tackling enemies

Side Hold + J

Side Hold 🡆 + Square button

Side Hold 🡆 + X button

Ground

LIGHTNING SURGEUnleash a lighting attack that stun enemies

Neutral J

Neutral Square Button

Neutral X Button

Air

THUNDER CLAPCharge a powerful lighting that breaks armor


Neutral J

Neutral Square Button

Neutral X Button

Ground

MIGHT OF KAHNDAQ


Combo of pouches ending with a grab

Side

🡆 + J

Side

🡆+ Square Button

Side

🡆 + X Button

Air

SOARING RAGE


Perform a jab and a uppercut

Side

🡆 + J

Side

🡆+ Square Button

Side

🡆 + X Button

Ground

CALL THE HEAVENS


AOE lightning attack

Up

🡅 + J

Up

🡅 + Square Button

Up

🡅 + X Button

Air

ARC LIGHTNING


Same as ground

Up

🡅 + J

Up

🡅 + Square Button

Up

🡅 + X Button

Ground

GROUNDED BLAST


Embue lighting in the ground that hurt enemies after a delay

Down

🡇 + J

Down

🡇 + Square Button

Down

🡇 + X Button

Air

FLYING ROUNDHOUSE


A roundhouse kick with a sweetspot

Down

🡇 + J

Down

🡇 + Square Button

Down

🡇 + X Button

Special Moves

Move type (ground/air)

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

ATON'S HAVOC


Grab enemies and shock them repeatedly

Neutral

K


Neutral

Triangle Button

Neutral Y Button

Ground

ZEHUTI'S FORESIGHT


Dash forward leaving a trail of projectiles


SIDE

🡆 + K

SIDE

🡆 + Triangle Button

SIDE

🡆 + Y Button

Air

ZEHUTI'S VISION


Same as ground


SIDE

🡆 + K

SIDE

🡆 + Triangle Button

SIDE

🡆 + Y Button

Ground

HERU'S FLIGHT


Briefly fly in any direction

UP

🡅 + K

UP

🡅 + Triangle Button

UP

🡅 + Y Button

Air

HERU'S RECOVERY


Same as ground


UP

🡅 + K

UP

🡅 + Triangle Button

UP

🡅 + Y Button

Ground

SHU'S PROTECTION


Create a forcefield knocking foes back


DOWN

🡇 + K

DOWN

🡇 + Triangle Button

DOWN

🡇 + Y Button

Air

AMON'S WRATH


Throw two projectiles diagonally


DOWN

🡇 + K

DOWN

🡇 + Triangle Button

DOWN

🡇 + Y Button

Best perks for Black Adam in MultiVersus

Best perks for Black Adam in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros)
Best perks for Black Adam in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros)

Perk type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

Circuit Breaker

Deal 15% more damage to enemies affected by shock

Standard Perk

Static Electricity

After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, projectiles shock enemies.

Team Perk

That's Flammable Doc!

Teammates can ignite foes with melee attacks after hitting them with projectiles

Black Adam Perk List

Here are all the perks Black Adam receives by level-up:

  • I'll Take That
  • Last Stand
  • Boundless Energy
  • Circuit Breaker
  • The Hierarchy Of Power
  • Armor Crush
  • Aerial Acrobat

Signature perklist

Perk

Effect

Circuit Breaker

Deal 15% more damage to enemies affected by shock

School Me Once...

After being knocked back by a projectile, you and your allies receive a block buff for 1 second

The Hierarchy Of Power


Buff allies with lighting

Team perklist

Perk

Effect

That's Flammable Doc!

Teammates can ignite foes with melee attacks after hitting them with projectiles

Standard perklist

Perk

Effect

Static Electricity

After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, projectiles shock enemies.

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy

How to unlock Black Adam in MultiVersus

All the variants of Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros)
All the variants of Black Adam (Image via Warner Bros)

You can unlock Black Adam in MultiVersus with these methods:

  • Get Fighter Coins and buy him through the store
  • Gleamium can also be as currency to buy Black Adam.
  • Utilize a Character Token to unlock Black Adam.

How much does Black Adam cost?

Black Adam Cost: 1000 Gleamium / 3000 Fighter Currency

All Black Adam variants and prices

Variants

Price

Comic Classic Black Adam


800 Gleamium.

Heart of Kahndaq Black Adam


800 Gleamium.

The Man in Black


2,000 Gleamium.

Black Adam fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

Once you reach character mastery with Black Adam, you will receive these rewards:

All rewards

Fighter

Reward

Black Adam

Profile Icon, Badge, and Gleamium.

