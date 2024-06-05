MultiVersus Black Adam guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
In this guide, we have detailed the Black Adam in Multiversus. Adam is a Bruiser-class fighter who is a villain and sometimes an anti-hero in the DC universe. Once an Egyptian emperor, this character has the blessings of various Gods who give him power, which he channels through his moves.
Multiversusfeatures a massive roster of beloved Warner Bros characters such as Batman, Black Adam, Bugs Bunny, Jake the Dog, and Wonder Woman, each character offering distinct move sets and playstyle based on their character class. This article solely focuses on the DC villainous character Black Adam, below you can find all of his best move combos, movesets, perks, and more.
MultiVersus Black Adam guide
Best combos for Black Adam in MultiVersus
Trending
Black Adam has various combos that can give him an edge over the enemies. Below, we have shared a few of the best combos this Bruiser-class warrior has in his kit.
Combo
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Basic Combo
Side + J ► Shift ►Side + Attack
Side + Square button ► Dodge ►Side + Square button
Side + X button
► Dodge►Side + X button
Verticale combo into a projectile and grab
Side + K ► Side + J► Up + K ► k
Side + Triangle Button ► Side + Square button ► Up + Triangle Button► Triangle Button
Side + Y Button► Side + X button ► Up + Y Button► Y Button
Black Adam movelist
Below, we have divided Black Adam’s Moves into two divisions: Attack Moves and Special Moves.
Attack Moves
Move type (ground/air)
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
THE MIGHT OF ATONFly forward tackling enemies
Side Hold + J
Side Hold 🡆 + Square button
Side Hold 🡆 + X button
Ground
LIGHTNING SURGEUnleash a lighting attack that stun enemies
Neutral J
Neutral Square Button
Neutral X Button
Air
THUNDER CLAPCharge a powerful lighting that breaks armor
Neutral J
Neutral Square Button
Neutral X Button
Ground
MIGHT OF KAHNDAQ
Combo of pouches ending with a grab
Side
🡆 + J
Side
🡆+ Square Button
Side
🡆 + X Button
Air
SOARING RAGE
Perform a jab and a uppercut
Side
🡆 + J
Side
🡆+ Square Button
Side
🡆 + X Button
Ground
CALL THE HEAVENS
AOE lightning attack
Up
🡅 + J
Up
🡅 + Square Button
Up
🡅 + X Button
Air
ARC LIGHTNING
Same as ground
Up
🡅 + J
Up
🡅 + Square Button
Up
🡅 + X Button
Ground
GROUNDED BLAST
Embue lighting in the ground that hurt enemies after a delay
Down
🡇 + J
Down
🡇 + Square Button
Down
🡇 + X Button
Air
FLYING ROUNDHOUSE
A roundhouse kick with a sweetspot
Down
🡇 + J
Down
🡇 + Square Button
Down
🡇 + X Button
Special Moves
Move type (ground/air)
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
ATON'S HAVOC
Grab enemies and shock them repeatedly
Neutral
K
Neutral
Triangle Button
Neutral Y Button
Ground
ZEHUTI'S FORESIGHT
Dash forward leaving a trail of projectiles
SIDE
🡆 + K
SIDE
🡆 + Triangle Button
SIDE
🡆 + Y Button
Air
ZEHUTI'S VISION
Same as ground
SIDE
🡆 + K
SIDE
🡆 + Triangle Button
SIDE
🡆 + Y Button
Ground
HERU'S FLIGHT
Briefly fly in any direction
UP
🡅 + K
UP
🡅 + Triangle Button
UP
🡅 + Y Button
Air
HERU'S RECOVERY
Same as ground
UP
🡅 + K
UP
🡅 + Triangle Button
UP
🡅 + Y Button
Ground
SHU'S PROTECTION
Create a forcefield knocking foes back
DOWN
🡇 + K
DOWN
🡇 + Triangle Button
DOWN
🡇 + Y Button
Air
AMON'S WRATH
Throw two projectiles diagonally
DOWN
🡇 + K
DOWN
🡇 + Triangle Button
DOWN
🡇 + Y Button
Best perks for Black Adam in MultiVersus
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature Perk
Circuit Breaker
Deal 15% more damage to enemies affected by shock
Standard Perk
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, projectiles shock enemies.
Team Perk
That's Flammable Doc!
Teammates can ignite foes with melee attacks after hitting them with projectiles
Black Adam Perk List
Here are all the perks Black Adam receives by level-up:
I'll Take That
Last Stand
Boundless Energy
Circuit Breaker
The Hierarchy Of Power
Armor Crush
Aerial Acrobat
Signature perklist
Perk
Effect
Circuit Breaker
Deal 15% more damage to enemies affected by shock
School Me Once...
After being knocked back by a projectile, you and your allies receive a block buff for 1 second
The Hierarchy Of Power
Buff allies with lighting
Team perklist
Perk
Effect
That's Flammable Doc!
Teammates can ignite foes with melee attacks after hitting them with projectiles
Standard perklist
Perk
Effect
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, projectiles shock enemies.
Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
Refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy
How to unlock Black Adam in MultiVersus
You can unlock Black Adam in MultiVersus with these methods:
Get Fighter Coins and buy him through the store
Gleamium can also be as currency to buy Black Adam.
Utilize a Character Token to unlock Black Adam.
How much does Black Adam cost?
Black Adam Cost: 1000 Gleamium / 3000 Fighter Currency
All Black Adam variants and prices
Variants
Price
Comic Classic Black Adam
800 Gleamium.
Heart of Kahndaq Black Adam
800 Gleamium.
The Man in Black
2,000 Gleamium.
Black Adam fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus
Once you reach character mastery with Black Adam, you will receive these rewards:
All rewards
Fighter
Reward
Black Adam
Profile Icon, Badge, and Gleamium.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!