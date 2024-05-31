Multiversus Wonder Woman guide: best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Multiversus has made a return with the much-awaited relaunch. The open beta was shut down back in June 2023, which had received mixed feedback from the players. After the launch, the game attracted over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, rejuvenating the hype for the brawler with Warner Bros characters such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Multiversus has Assassins, Ranged, Tank, and Bruiser classes. In the Tank class, one of the best and most hard-hitting fighters is none other than the princess of Themiscyra, Wonder Woman.

Here are all the movesets and other details of Wonder Woman in Multiversus.

Best combos for Wonder Woman in Multiversus

Use these combos to get an upper hand (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Multiple combos are available in Wonder Woman’s kit in Musltiversus. Below, we have collected some of the most essential combos for the character that can carry you in most games.

Combo PC PlayStation Xbox Side Knockback Combo Space, A/D key + J key; then, S key + K key; after that A/D key + J key and A/D key + J key, finish it with A/D key + J key X button, left stick side + square button, left stick down + triangle button, left stick side + square button, left stick side + square button, left stick side + square button A button, left stick side + X button, left stick down + Y button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button Air Juggle Combo Space, A/D key + J key, W key + J key, space, W key + J key, W key + K key X button, left stick side + square button, left stick up + square button, X button, left stick up + square button, left stick up + triangle button A button, left stick side + X button, left stick up + X button, A button, left stick up + X button, left stick up + Y button High Damage Upwards Ring-Out Combo Space, A/D key + J key, J key, K key, W key + J key (hold) X button; then left stick side + square button; after that square button and triangle button; finish off with left stick up + square button (hold) A button; then left stick side + X button, after that X button then Y button, finish it with left stick up + X button (hold) Lasso Back Melee Combo Space, A/D key + J key, J key, K key, A/D key + J key, A/D key + J key, A/D key + J key X button, left stick side + square button, square button, triangle button, left stick side + square button, left stick side + square button. left stick side + square button A button, left stick side + X button, X button, Y button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button

Wonder Woman movelist

Attacks from the princess of Amazon (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Below, we have divided Wonder Woman’s entire move pool into two parts: Attacks moves and Special moves.

Attack Moves

Move type (ground/air) Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground FOR THEMYSCRIA

Dive forward and knock back enemies Side Hold 🡆 + J Side Hold 🡆 + Square button Side Hold 🡆 + X button Ground SWORD OF ARES

Charge forward with a sword swing Neutral J Neutral Square Button Neutral X Button Air WHIRLING SWORD

Sword spin attack that breaks armor Neutral J Neutral Square Button Neutral X Button Ground SHIELD BASH

Bash with your shield to launch enemies Up 🡅 + J Up 🡅 + Square Button Up 🡅 + X Button Air RISING KICK

Overhead kick with a sweet spot Up 🡅 + J Up 🡅 + Square Button Up 🡅 + X Button Ground AMAZON SHOUT

Release a projectile. Down 🡇 + J Down 🡇 + Square Button Down 🡇 + X Button Air FALLING SPEAR Powerful downward stab Down 🡇 + J Down 🡇 + Square Button Down 🡇 + X Button

Special movelist

Move type (ground/air) Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground

LASSO OF TRUTH

Pull enemies closer in ground Neutral K

Neutral Triangle Button Neutral Y Button Air LASSO OF TRUTH

Pull enemies in air Neutral K

Neutral Triangle Button Neutral Y Button Ground WARRIOR'S CHARGE

Lunge forward with shield, blocks projectiles. SIDE 🡆 + K SIDE 🡆 + Triangle Button SIDE 🡆 + Y Button Air SOARING PUNCH

Throw a flying punch SIDE 🡆 + K SIDE 🡆 + Triangle Button SIDE 🡆 + Y Button Ground FLYING WARRIOR

Shield dash, allies can use the shield as a platform UP 🡅 + K UP 🡅 + Triangle Button UP 🡅 + Y Button Air FLYING WARRIOR

Same as Ground UP 🡅 + K UP 🡅 + Triangle Button UP 🡅 + Y Button Ground DEFENSE OF THE GODS

Cleanse and bestow shield to allies

DOWN 🡇 + K DOWN 🡇 + Triangle Button DOWN 🡇 + Y Button Air DEFENSE OF THE GODS

Same as ground DOWN 🡇 + K DOWN 🡇 + Triangle Button DOWN 🡇 + Y Button

Best perks for Wonder Woman in Multiversus

The best perks for Wonder Woman (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Perk type Perk Effect Defense

Kryptonian Skin Team receives damage reduction. Utility CoffeeZilla Reduced ability cooldown. Utility The Purest of Motivations Increased damage for 10 seconds after an ally is out.

Wonder Woman perklist

Here are all the perks Wonder Woman receives by level-up:

Kryptonian Skin

Coffeezilla

Stronger Than Ever

Whip of Hephaestus

Grapple of Hermes

Back To Back

Shield of Athena

The Purest of Motivations

Signature perklist

Perk Effect Whip of Hephaestus The tip of WW’s lasso gains a knockback sweetspot. Shield of Athena Dodging creates a barrier that blocks projectiles. Needs a cooldown after one block. Grapple of Hermes Use the lasso as a grappling hook.

Team perklist

Perk Effect Back To Back Team gets 6% damage reduction near an ally. Kryptonian Skin

Team receives damage reduction. Stronger Than Ever Armor for 5 seconds after respawn.

Standard perklist

Perk Effect CoffeeZilla Reduced ability cooldown The Purest of Motivations Increased damage for 10 seconds after an ally is out

How to unlock Wonder Woman in Multiversus

Variants of Wonder Woman in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

You can unlock Wonder Woman in Multiversus with these methods:

Collect and use Fighter Coins to buy the character.

Acquire Gleamium and utilize it to buy the character.

Utilize a Character Token to unlock the character.

How much does Wonder Woman cost?

Wonder Woman costs 1,500 Fighter Coins or 700 Gleamium.

All Wonder Woman variants and prices

Variants Price Black Lantern Wonder Woman

2,000 Gleamium Aphrodite's Blessing Wonder Woman

14,000 Candy Hearts Bloodlines

800 Gleamium

Wonder Woman fighter mastery rewards in Multiversus

Once you reach character mastery with Wonder Woman, you will receive these rewards:

All rewards

Fighter Reward Wonder Woman Profile Icon, Badge, and Gleamium.

That's all for our Wonder Woman guide in Multiversus.

