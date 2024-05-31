Multiversus Wonder Woman guide: best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
Multiversus has made a return with the much-awaited relaunch. The open beta was shut down back in June 2023, which had received mixed feedback from the players. After the launch, the game attracted over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, rejuvenating the hype for the brawler with Warner Bros characters such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.
Multiversus has Assassins, Ranged, Tank, and Bruiser classes. In the Tank class, one of the best and most hard-hitting fighters is none other than the princess of Themiscyra, Wonder Woman.
Here are all the movesets and other details of Wonder Woman in Multiversus.
Best combos for Wonder Woman in Multiversus
Multiple combos are available in Wonder Woman’s kit in Musltiversus. Below, we have collected some of the most essential combos for the character that can carry you in most games.
Trending
Combo
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Side Knockback Combo
Space, A/D key + J key; then, S key + K key; after that A/D key + J key and A/D key + J key, finish it with A/D key + J key
X button, left stick side + square button, left stick down + triangle button, left stick side + square button, left stick side + square button, left stick side + square button
A button, left stick side + X button, left stick down + Y button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button
Air Juggle Combo
Space, A/D key + J key, W key + J key, space, W key + J key, W key + K key
X button, left stick side + square button, left stick up + square button, X button, left stick up + square button, left stick up + triangle button
A button, left stick side + X button, left stick up + X button, A button, left stick up + X button, left stick up + Y button
High Damage Upwards Ring-Out Combo
Space, A/D key + J key, J key, K key, W key + J key (hold)
X button; then left stick side + square button; after that square button and triangle button; finish off with left stick up + square button (hold)
A button; then left stick side + X button, after that X button then Y button, finish it with left stick up + X button (hold)