Multiversus Wonder Woman guide: best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Rituraj Halder
Modified May 31, 2024 13:25 GMT
Wonder Woman guide for Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros)
Multiversus has made a return with the much-awaited relaunch. The open beta was shut down back in June 2023, which had received mixed feedback from the players. After the launch, the game attracted over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, rejuvenating the hype for the brawler with Warner Bros characters such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Multiversus has Assassins, Ranged, Tank, and Bruiser classes. In the Tank class, one of the best and most hard-hitting fighters is none other than the princess of Themiscyra, Wonder Woman.

Here are all the movesets and other details of Wonder Woman in Multiversus.

Best combos for Wonder Woman in Multiversus

Use these combos to get an upper hand (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Multiple combos are available in Wonder Woman’s kit in Musltiversus. Below, we have collected some of the most essential combos for the character that can carry you in most games.

Combo

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Side Knockback Combo

Space, A/D key + J key; then, S key + K key; after that A/D key + J key and A/D key + J key, finish it with A/D key + J key

X button, left stick side + square button, left stick down + triangle button, left stick side + square button, left stick side + square button, left stick side + square button

A button, left stick side + X button, left stick down + Y button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button

Air Juggle Combo

Space, A/D key + J key, W key + J key, space, W key + J key, W key + K key

X button, left stick side + square button, left stick up + square button, X button, left stick up + square button, left stick up + triangle button

A button, left stick side + X button, left stick up + X button, A button, left stick up + X button, left stick up + Y button

High Damage Upwards Ring-Out Combo

Space, A/D key + J key, J key, K key, W key + J key (hold)

X button; then left stick side + square button; after that square button and triangle button; finish off with left stick up + square button (hold)

A button; then left stick side + X button, after that X button then Y button, finish it with left stick up + X button (hold)

Lasso Back Melee Combo

Space, A/D key + J key, J key, K key, A/D key + J key, A/D key + J key, A/D key + J key

X button, left stick side + square button, square button, triangle button, left stick side + square button, left stick side + square button. left stick side + square button

A button, left stick side + X button, X button, Y button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button, left stick side + X button

Wonder Woman movelist

Attacks from the princess of Amazon (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Below, we have divided Wonder Woman’s entire move pool into two parts: Attacks moves and Special moves.

Attack Moves

Move type (ground/air)

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

FOR THEMYSCRIA


Dive forward and knock back enemies

Side Hold 🡆 + J

Side Hold 🡆 + Square button

Side Hold 🡆 + X button

Ground

SWORD OF ARES


Charge forward with a sword swing

Neutral J

Neutral Square Button

Neutral X Button

Air

WHIRLING SWORD


Sword spin attack that breaks armor

Neutral J

Neutral Square Button

Neutral X Button

Ground

SHIELD BASH


Bash with your shield to launch enemies

Up

🡅 + J

Up

🡅 + Square Button

Up

🡅 + X Button

Air

RISING KICK


Overhead kick with a sweet spot

Up

🡅 + J

Up

🡅 + Square Button

Up

🡅 + X Button

Ground

AMAZON SHOUT


Release a projectile.

Down

🡇 + J

Down

🡇 + Square Button

Down

🡇 + X Button

Air

FALLING SPEAR

Powerful downward stab

Down

🡇 + J

Down

🡇 + Square Button

Down

🡇 + X Button

Special movelist

Move type (ground/air)

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground


LASSO OF TRUTH


Pull enemies closer in ground

Neutral

K


Neutral

Triangle Button

Neutral Y Button

Air

LASSO OF TRUTH


Pull enemies in air

Neutral

K


Neutral

Triangle Button

Neutral Y Button

Ground

WARRIOR'S CHARGE


Lunge forward with shield, blocks projectiles.

SIDE

🡆 + K

SIDE

🡆 + Triangle Button

SIDE

🡆 + Y Button

Air

SOARING PUNCH


Throw a flying punch

SIDE

🡆 + K

SIDE

🡆 + Triangle Button

SIDE

🡆 + Y Button

Ground

FLYING WARRIOR


Shield dash, allies can use the shield as a platform

UP

🡅 + K

UP

🡅 + Triangle Button

UP

🡅 + Y Button

Air

FLYING WARRIOR


Same as Ground

UP

🡅 + K

UP

🡅 + Triangle Button

UP

🡅 + Y Button

Ground

DEFENSE OF THE GODS


Cleanse and bestow shield to allies


DOWN

🡇 + K

DOWN

🡇 + Triangle Button

DOWN

🡇 + Y Button

Air

DEFENSE OF THE GODS


Same as ground

DOWN

🡇 + K

DOWN

🡇 + Triangle Button

DOWN

🡇 + Y Button

Best perks for Wonder Woman in Multiversus

The best perks for Wonder Woman (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Perk type

Perk

Effect

Defense


Kryptonian Skin

Team receives damage reduction.

Utility

CoffeeZilla

Reduced ability cooldown.

Utility

The Purest of Motivations

Increased damage for 10 seconds after an ally is out.

Wonder Woman perklist

Here are all the perks Wonder Woman receives by level-up:

  • Kryptonian Skin
  • Coffeezilla
  • Stronger Than Ever
  • Whip of Hephaestus
  • Grapple of Hermes
  • Back To Back
  • Shield of Athena
  • The Purest of Motivations

Signature perklist

Perk

Effect

Whip of Hephaestus

The tip of WW’s lasso gains a knockback sweetspot.

Shield of Athena

Dodging creates a barrier that blocks projectiles. Needs a cooldown after one block.

Grapple of Hermes

Use the lasso as a grappling hook.

Team perklist

Perk

Effect

Back To Back

Team gets 6% damage reduction near an ally.

Kryptonian Skin


Team receives damage reduction.

Stronger Than Ever

Armor for 5 seconds after respawn.

Standard perklist

Perk

Effect

CoffeeZilla

Reduced ability cooldown

The Purest of Motivations

Increased damage for 10 seconds after an ally is out

How to unlock Wonder Woman in Multiversus

Variants of Wonder Woman in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

You can unlock Wonder Woman in Multiversus with these methods:

  • Collect and use Fighter Coins to buy the character.
  • Acquire Gleamium and utilize it to buy the character.
  • Utilize a Character Token to unlock the character.

How much does Wonder Woman cost?

Wonder Woman costs 1,500 Fighter Coins or 700 Gleamium.

All Wonder Woman variants and prices

Variants

Price

Black Lantern Wonder Woman


2,000 Gleamium

Aphrodite's Blessing Wonder Woman


14,000 Candy Hearts

Bloodlines


800 Gleamium

Wonder Woman fighter mastery rewards in Multiversus

Once you reach character mastery with Wonder Woman, you will receive these rewards:

All rewards

Fighter

Reward

Wonder Woman

Profile Icon, Badge, and Gleamium.

That's all for our Wonder Woman guide in Multiversus.

