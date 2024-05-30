All MultiVersus Bruiser characters, ranked

Each character in MultiVersus is divided into four classes - Assassin, Bruiser, Tank, and Mage/Ranged. Out of these, the Bruiser class hosts characters who bring combined traits of all others. In a way, you can call those present in this category the all-rounders of MultiVersus.

Bruisers have decent defense, great melee, and long-range projectile attacks. If you’re just starting your MultiVersus journey, we highly recommend you pick a Bruiser as your starting class. That said, you may be wondering which are the best Bruiser class characters in MultiVersus and why.

In this list, we’re ranking all the Bruiser characters in MultiVersus based on their ease of use, abilities, and uniqueness to help you quickly climb the ranked ladder.

Trending

Note: This is a subjective list that reflects the author’s opinions.

What are the best Bruiser characters in MultiVersus?

9) Garnet

Garnet's attack animations can easily be punished (Image via Warner Bros)

Garnet is quite standard in a game where uniqueness and mix-ups are everything. She has some status-inflicting abilities and damage moves but these moves come out fairly slow.

Your opponent can easily dodge or counter these attacks while you’re stuck between attack animations. This leaves Garnet vulnerable in case your attacks and combos miss.

8) LeBron James

LeBron is very strong with his basketball (Image via Warner Bros)

LeBron is a Bruiser character, but he does have some Mage-class abilities when he has his basketball. His moves with the ball give him significant area coverage; there are many mixup options that can make him unpredictable for newcomers.

Once he loses his basketball, LeBron becomes fairly limited in what he can do. His attacks have far less range and reduced damage, landing him the eighth spot on this list.

7) Taz

Taz received huge nerfs but he's still a decent character (Image via Warner Bros)

Taz went from being the best Bruiser character in MultiVersus to number seventh on our list. Almost all of his abilities have received a huge nerf. His area coverage has been limited, and many of the counterplays he had simply don't work anymore.

That said, he may not be the best but he’s still competent in the right hands. His normal attack combos apply the Tasty status effect, which turns enemies into cooked chicken when the bar fills up. Picking up these chickens heals Taz and all allies.

While his area coverage has been restricted, he still works well at mid-range. There, he can make use of his edge-guarding tools.

6) Morty

Morty is complex to play but the pay-off is great (Image via Warner Bros)

Morty has climbed higher on the rankings since the beta. He has many combo and attack options for dealing huge amounts of damage, but those are relatively complex to learn.

His complexity is a reason why he’s low on our ranking list. That said, If you really want to main this character, you’ll need to spend a significant amount of time in training mode to learn the intricacies of his movements. However, once you do learn the character, the payoff is great.

5) Black Adam

Black Adam is great for 2v2 matches (Image via Warner Bros)

Black Adam has a lot of combo potential in a 2v2 match. His movement is great and one of his combos can throw the opponent across the arena, making it very easy to follow up with your teammate in a 2v2 battle.

The only reason Black Adam sits at this spot on the list is his lack of punishing moves in solo matches. It can lead to situations where he’s unable to perform actual knockouts unless the opponent is really damaged.

4) Jake the Dog

Jake in MultiVersus is strong against the mage class (Image via Warner Bros)

Jake the Dog specializes in breaking armor and his special moves can juggle enemies in the air for combo extensions. While Jake’s attacks are not as strong as Shaggy's or Batman's, he’s one of the best Bruisers in 2v2 battles.

You can combine Jake with an Assassin character to deal massive air combo damage to opponents. He also has multiple ranged attacks that make him a good matchup against the Mage/Ranged class.

He’s easy to learn, and very few characters have punishing counters against Jake’s range and abilities in the game. This lands him a solid fourth spot on this list.

3) Banana Guard

Banana Guard's simplicity makes him one of the best Bruiser characters in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros)

Banana Guard is a very simple-to-play character in MultiVersus and brings in everything Bruiser class is known for. It has access to great mixups and a variety of unique movements that make it a hard character to fight against.

You can easily confuse your opponent by delaying your attack strings and launch them in the air with your devastating charged and special attack combos.

That said, the only drawback of this character is its comparatively slower speed of attacks. Because some attacks require charge animations, you will find yourself in a position where sharp opponents can dodge and punish some of your more powerful moves and combos.

2) Batman

Batman has strong projectile and normal attacks (Image via Warner Bros)

Batman was one of the most picked Bruiser characters from the beta. Despite some nerfs, he’s still very powerful in the current version. He has great vertical area coverage with his Batarang projectiles to keep airborne opponents in check, while his smoke bombs apply a debuff to opponents.

He brings great movement speed, among the best in Bruisers and almost matching those of the Assassin class. His normal attack strings can stun-lock opponents and inflict the Weakened status, increasing your damage output.

Overall, Batman is one of the strongest Bruiser characters in MultiVersus, but you need to learn attack chaining and juggle combos to make the best use of his kit.

1) Shaggy

Shaggy is one of the strongest characters in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros)

We’ve all seen memes of Shaggy beating superheroes, and somehow the developers designed him as one of the strongest characters in MultiVersus.

He has a great mix of close-range and long-range attacks with sufficiently fast movements. You can use his powerful uppercut to secure fast knockdowns of airborne opponents and his flying kick is great for pushing opponents off the ledge.

The only drawback of Shaggy is the lack of his support abilities. He’s designed as a pure damage-dealer, so you have to be careful picking him as teammates in double battles. Besides that, he’s very strong and deserving of the number one spot.

This concludes our list of best Bruiser characters in MultiVersus. Do note that the game has recently launched, so characters can move up and down in the rankings as the developers balance the power levels.

Check out more MultiVersus content here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback